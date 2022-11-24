ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China expands lockdowns as Covid-19 cases hit daily record

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
World News

Pandemic lockdowns are expanding across China as the number of Covid-19 cases hits a daily record.

Residents of eight districts of Zhengzhou, home to 6.6 million people, have been told to stay at home for five days beginning on Thursday except to buy food or get medical treatment.

Daily mass testing was ordered in what the city government called a “war of annihilation” against the virus.

During clashes on Tuesday and Wednesday, Zhengzhou police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, located in an industrial zone near the city.

In the previous 24 hours, the number of new Covid cases rose by 31,444, the National Health Commission said. This marks the highest daily figure since the coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The daily caseload has been steadily increasing. This week, authorities reported China’s first Covid-19 deaths in six months, bringing the total to 5,232.

While the number of cases and deaths is relatively low compared to the US and other countries, China’s ruling Communist Party remains committed to a “zero-Covid” strategy that aims to isolate every case and eliminate the virus entirely.

Most other governments have ended anti-virus controls and now rely on vaccinations and immunity from past infections to help prevent deaths and serious illness.

Businesses and residential communities from the manufacturing centre of Guangzhou in the south to Beijing in the north are in various forms of lockdowns, measures that particularly affect blue-collar migrant workers.

In many cases, residents say the restrictions go beyond what the national government allows.

Guangzhou suspended access on Monday to its Baiyun district of 3.7 million residents, while residents of some areas of Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million people south-west of Beijing, were told to stay at home while mass testing is conducted.

Beijing has opened a hospital in an exhibition centre. City officials suspended access to the Beijing International Studies University after a virus case was found there, while some shopping malls, and office buildings were closed and access was blocked to some apartment compounds.

Suggesting some of those measures might be at least semi-permanent, workers were erecting a 7ft high fence around the aging, low-rise brick apartment buildings in Beijing’s Hongmiao Beili community.

Half a dozen people in hazmat suits manned the entrance to a lane running through the community, standing behind waist-high steel barriers usually used for crowd control.

Authorities had announced measures to try to reduce disruptions from pandemic controls by shortening quarantines and making other changes. Some Chinese people have expressed frustration and confusion about the apparent policy uncertainty on social media.

A key issue is concern about how vulnerable people are to the virus. Few Chinese have caught Covid-19 or even been exposed to the virus, so only a small percentage are thought to have built up effective levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

China has an overall coronavirus vaccination rate of more than 92%, with most people having received at least one dose. But far fewer older Chinese people — particularly those over the age of 80 — have had the jabs.

The government is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020. One tactic is using “closed-loop management”, under which workers live in their factories with no outside contacts.

Foxconn, the world’s biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics, is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions.

The protests on Tuesday and Wednesday were driven by disagreements over payment of workers who were recruited to replace those who left. Workers scuffled with police and some were beaten. Some were arrested.

Foxconn, based in Taiwan, said its contractual obligations for payments had “always been fulfilled”.

The company denied what it said were comments online that employees with the virus lived in dormitories at the Zhengzhou factory. It said facilities were disinfected and passed government checks before employees moved in.

newschain

UK Government blocking indyref2 as it knows it will lose, says SNP depute leader

The UK Government is “scared” of allowing a referendum on Scottish independence because it knows it will lose, the depute leader of the SNP has said. Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.
newschain

