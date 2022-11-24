ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle From ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Arrested in Florida – and Posts About Arrest

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Below Deck Adventure deckhand, Kyle Dickard was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale , Florida after he ran onto the field during a public sporting event.

Dickard, who was recently fired on Below Deck Adventure posted video footage on Instagram of the takedown, along with his mugshot.

Kyle Dickard from ‘Below Deck Adventure’ shared footage of the arrest

Dickard captioned the Instagram post, “How it started vs. How it ended.” He’s seen climbing over spectators, shirtless and holding a red, yellow, and blue flag. Dickard leaped onto the field and ran as several security officers tried to catch him. He was eventually tackled after eluding capture for several seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9mvO_0jMBsunZ00
Kyle Dickard | Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Images

According to Mugshots.zone , the arrest occurred on November 19 in Broward County, Florida. Dickard was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest without violence, and bribery of a public servant.

Chleb Ravenell from Southern Charm commented on Dickard’s post. “You wild,” he wrote.

Kyle seems to take pride in his wild behavior – he ate a jellyfish on ‘Below Deck Adventure’

Dickard’s arrest for running on the field likely doesn’t come as a huge surprise to fans. He talked about the “craziest way” he’s done shots after crafting a homemade squeegee shotski. “Probably doing the booty chug,” he said in a confessional. “Where you start it from the top of the girl’s back and it’s going straight into your mouth. There’s a bikini there to protect it … so it’s OK.”

He also grabbed a jellyfish with his bare hands during the first Below Deck Adventure charter. He pulled the small jellyfish out of the water, which is when bosun Lewis Lupton dared him to eat it. Clearly, up for a dare, he did it, much to Lupton’s dismay.

“I was joking,” Lupton said in a confessional. “Who would eat a jellyfish?”

“It wasn’t bad, just salty,” Dickard said.

Why was Kyle fired from ‘Below Deck Adventure’?

Dickard essentially resigned from Below Deck Adventure , but only because he was given a choice. He forcibly kissed stew Kasie Faddah. And later told deckhand and cabinmate, Nathan Morley, he was going to hit his “pretty face” when Morley complained that Dickard didn’t flush the toilet after he used it.

Faddah and Morley both spoke to Captain Kerry Titheradge about their encounters with Dickard, sharing that they felt uncomfortable but neither crew member suggested that Titheradge fire him. But Titheradge felt that Dickard went too far.

“Threats of violence is an instant dismissal,” Titheradge said in a confessional. “That’s on your record and if someone asks if you were terminated, I’m gonna tell them why. And that would severely affect your opportunity to get another job.” Lupton knew that Dickard’s behavior toward other crew members was problematic, but Dickard was the strongest crew member he had.

“I’m a little bit upset by it; I was going to save him — you know, he is the most experienced and I would have liked him to become lead deckhand,” Lupton said about Dickard. “I mentioned it to him that if could behave more professionally — it is his to lose.”

RELATED: ‘Below Deck Adventure’: Kyle Dickard Dismissed After Violent Threats and Sexual Harassment

Comments / 4

