2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help

TODAY.com
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Complex
Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case
Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
Biking While Black: Charges Won’t Be Filed Against L.A. Deputies In Fatal Shooting of Black Bicyclist
Los Angeles prosecutors announced Tuesday that two Los Angeles County deputies will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing a Black bicyclist in 2020. According to ABC News, prosecutors believed the deputies, Christian Morales and Michael Garcia, acted in self-defense as they tried to stop 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee who was reportedly riding a bicycle in the wrong direction.
Complex
Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
NBC Washington
Colorado Officers Charged After Train Hit Patrol Car With Handcuffed Woman Inside
Two Colorado police officers have been charged after leaving a woman handcuffed in the back of a patrol SUV parked on railroad tracks that was then hit by a train. Fort Lupton Police Department officer Jordan Steinke was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Married couple arrested after pregnant Arkansas woman and her fetus found dead in different locations
A married couple was accused of kidnapping Thursday after the body of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus were found in separate locations in Missouri, authorities said. Ashley Bush, 33, of Benton County, Arkansas, appeared to have been fatally shot after responding to a job posting Oct. 31, prosecutor Nathan Smith told reporters.
Five found dead inside home in apparent murder-suicide
A Maryland homeowner was left with a terrible surprise after returning from work to find five people dead inside his house. The police are calling the scene a quadruple murder-suicide.
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel
Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
Man Aiding Walmart Shooting Victim Dies After Police Knock Him to Ground
"He took him to the ground, body slammed him to the ground," an attorney for the man's family told Newsweek.
KOMU
Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
The man suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub will face multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show. Police have identified the deceased victims as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. One of the...
Washington Examiner
Another shooting, another law enforcement failure that gun control wouldn't solve
Once again, we have seen a high-profile shooting that wasn’t stopped by gun control but could have been stopped if law enforcement and prosecutors had done their jobs. A gunman in Colorado Springs killed five people and injured 18, and unsurprisingly, he was already on law enforcement’s radar. In June 2021, he allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. Neighbors were forced to evacuate from their homes, and a bomb squad and crisis negotiators were brought in.
Vice
‘I Just Played Dead’: Everything We Know About the Mass Shooting at Walmart
A Walmart employee went on a shooting rampage killing six people and injuring four others in a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart store on Tuesday night, officials say. Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart store at 10.12 pm ET, Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department told reporters on Tuesday night.
Woman Caught Plotting To Kill Boss — Then Murders Her Stepfather While Out On Bail
Judy Naylor wanted money badly — so badly she was caught up in murder plots not once, but twice. Judy was born in 1965 and grew up around Robeson and Cumberland Counties in North Carolina. She had a troubled home life. While she was close with her younger brother, Kenneth, her father had a drinking problem and her mother struggled with mental illness.
KAKE TV
Nine people are hospitalized after a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia, police say
(CNN) -- Authorities are seeking multiple people suspected of firing into a crowd outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, wounding at least nine, police said. The gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m. ET in the Kensington neighborhood, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference early Sunday.
Police reveal names of five killed in Club Q nightclub shooting
Law enforcement officials divulged Monday the names of the five victims killed in the tragic Club Q nightclub shooting late Saturday night that left at least 19 injured.
Missouri woman accused in fatal kidnapping planned to claim pregnant woman's baby as her own, authorities say
A Missouri woman arrested in the fatal kidnapping of a pregnant woman allegedly carried out the abduction to claim the baby as her own, federal court records obtained Friday show. Amber Waterman was charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Ashley Bush, 33, and transporting her across state lines,...
New arrests made in shooting that injured 10-year-old
Two new arrests have been made in connection to a daytime shooting on May 14 that wounded an uninvolved 10-year-old boy.
