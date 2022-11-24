Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said a number of students were wounded in the attack. Samangan province has a majority population of ethnic Uzbeks. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.
KEYT
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”
KEYT
Imprisoned Belarus activist taken to hospital emergency unit
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The father of a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping organize anti-government protests says his daughter was taken to a hospital emergency department and underwent surgery. Alexander Kolesnikov said his daughter, Maria Kolesnikova, was in grave but stable condition on Tuesday. Kolesnikov said the doctors didn’t share her diagnosis or any other details with him about the surgery. He says his daughter looked energetic and cheerful when he last visited her in prison about a month ago. Kolesnikova has been in custody since September 2020, when she tore up her passport to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid protests challenging the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president.
KEYT
Russian opposition figure Yashin goes on trial
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent, has been in custody since his arrest in July. He was charged with spreading false information about the military — a new offense added to the country’s criminal law after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Speaking in court on Tuesday, Yashin argued that his case has been fabricated and “has all the markings of illegal political persecution.”
KEYT
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying” China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to the House of Representatives a rare censure motion against the conservative prime minister who took the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister. A censure motion against Morrison has no material effect other than to tarnish his political legacy. The House passed the motion 86 to 50 on Wednesday. It was sure to pass because Labor holds a majority in the House.
KEYT
European court rejects far-right teacher’s blacklist appeal
BERLIN (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a German teacher’s appeal against being blacklisted for her far-right activities because they’re considered incompatible with Germany’s constitution. The woman, who has a long history of involvement with far-right groups, had petitioned the court to order her name removed from a blacklist compiled in 2009 by authorities in the central state of Hesse. The woman said that as a result of the listing all her applications for teaching posts had been unsuccessful and she had been unemployed and living off welfare benefits ever since. In its ruling Tuesday, the Strasbourg-based court found that German authorities hadn’t overstepped the law and the interference with her freedom of expression was “proportionate.”
KEYT
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament — a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously. In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday,...
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday setting up a court that would spend frozen Russian assets to pay for damages done during the country's invasion.
KEYT
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China’s top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people’s lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government’s stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns...
KEYT
Iran releases soccer players ahead of match against US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities say two former members of the national soccer team arrested this month over criticism of the government have been released on bail. Tuesday’s announcement came hours before Iran was set to play the U.S. at the World Cup in a match that authorities are heavily promoting as they grapple with nationwide protests that are well into their third month. Voria Ghafouri was arrested last week for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government,” according to state-linked media. Parviz Boroumand, a retired goalkeeper, was arrested nearly two weeks ago on charges of participating in protests in the capital, Tehran, and was accused of damaging property.
KEYT
Mexico high court upholds keeping military on police duties
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has upheld a constitutional change that allows the military to continue in law enforcement duties until 2028. Tuesday’s ruling rejected appeals that argued law enforcement should be left to civilian police forces. Critics warns that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is militarizing the country. Eight of the court’s 11 justices voted to uphold the constitutional changes that Congress approved in October. Putting soldiers and marines on the streets to fight crime was long viewed as a stopgap measure to fight drug gang violence. In 2019, legislators voted that civilian police should take over those duties by 2024.
USA’s Antonee Robinson wins praise for comforting Iran players at World Cup
Much was made of the geopolitics surrounding USA’s World Cup match with Iran on Tuesday, but the animosity between the two countries’ governments was not reflected on the pitch. After the Americans sealed a tense 1-0 victory to progress to the knockout stages in Qatar, the USA full-back...
KEYT
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police said the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three...
KEYT
Belarus’ top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has given a state funeral to its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Some media and observers alleged without offering evidence that Makei could have been poisoned by Belarus’ main ally Russia, which has warily watched Makei’s efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West. Makei has been a top associate of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for over two decades, and many analysts saw his diplomatic maneuvering as part of Lukashenko’s efforts to improve ties with the West.
Maharashtra to take on Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy final
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat played starring roles for their respective teams in the semi-finals
Comments / 0