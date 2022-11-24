Read full article on original website
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
'Wednesday' Episode 7 Recap: You Can’t Hyde From the Truth
In the previous episode of Wednesday, things took a morbid turn when Jericho’s mayor (Tommie Earl Jenkins) fell victim to a serial killer just as he was about to uncover the truth. By investigating the monster who preys on the woods around Nevermore Academy, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also discovered the creature was somehow related to her, as there were pictures of the goth girl hidden inside Laurel Gates' old music box. In Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe By Now,” all the puzzle pieces fall into Wednesday’s lap. Unfortunately, the girl has trouble fitting everything together, and her impulsiveness might cause even more suffering for an innocent person.
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
What Are Tyler's True Intentions With Wednesday Addams? Hunter Doohan Explains
Editors Note: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s latest spooky offering Wednesday is full of layered mysteries, wacky twists, and unexpected turns. As our protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, comes to Nevermore Academy she unearths new secrets about her family and new school, while also rising up to the challenge of making new friends and confronting her own emotions. While navigating a whole new life there’s also her budding relationship with Tyler, who later turns out to be the monster going on a killing spree in the woods. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Hunter Doohan, who played the multi-faceted character, talks about his audition process and Tyler’s true intentions toward Wednesday.
Timothy Omundson Praises "Incredible" New 'Percy Jackson' Series
The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
If You Loved 'The English,' Check Out These Western Shows Next
The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer on Prime Video, is one of the best western dramas of the last few years. While western TV series and movies have always been very popular, The English is an outstanding new take on this traditional genre. The powerful performances of the cast, the cinematography and the strength of the script by Hugo Blick take the western genre to a whole new level.
Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix's 'Wednesday'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix's Wednesday. Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.
Enola Holmes & 9 Of The Most Brilliant Child Sleuths
Sometimes cold cases remain frozen unless an experienced private eye leads the investigation to solve the mystery. Age is nothing, but a number and sometimes the experienced PI arrives in the form of an underaged sleuth. Teenage detectives like Enola Holmes use their wit, imagination and lessons from mentors to...
'You' Season 4 Release Date Moved up at Netflix
The unnerving psychological thriller You will be returning sooner than expected in a move that is so Joe Goldberg. Fans of the mega-successful Netflix series starring Penn Badgley and based on the books by Caroline Kepnes have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving as it was announced via the streaming platform that Season 4 will be premiering a day earlier than expected. With anticipation building up following some very twisted events in Season 3, You Season 4 is inching up to be another knockout when it premieres this February — just in time for Valentine's day!
How ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Sets Up 'GOTG' Vol. 3
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a nifty little Christmas-time romp that offers plenty of laughs, some Yuletide cheer, and even a well-earned emotional beat or two. But if you're paying close enough attention, it also slyly sets up and expands upon some story threads that writer/director James Gunn is expected to continue exploring in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in the trilogy, when it releases next year.
‘Fraiser’: Kelsey Grammer Explains Why We Won’t See Niles Crane in the Reboot Series
Actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed why David Hyde Pierce will not be returning as Niles Crane in the upcoming Frasier sequel series. Grammer, who will be reprising his role as titular character Frasier Crane, has explained the series will tell a different story about the radio psychiatrist. In a recent interview with People, Grammer revealed that Hyde Pierce would not be returning to the series after a successful career in other acting ventures. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer said.
How to Watch 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
It didn't take long after Criminal Minds closed its 15-season cycle for a revival to be announced. After the Behavior Analysis Unit (B.A.U.) helped to trace serial killer patterns every week and saved many lives in the process, cast members and the creative team from the original run are back for Criminal Minds: Evolution. These are the actors you'll get to see again in their previous roles: Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, and A.J. Cook. Although Matthew Gray Gubler and Shemar Moore were significant to the team in Criminal Minds, they won't be back for the revival. At least not for now. A new addition to the cast is Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass), who plays the main villain and possibly the greatest threat the profilers ever had to deal with.
The 10 Best Movie Adaptations of Elmore Leonard's Legendary Stories
Elmore Leonard was a prolific novelist and short story writer, best known for writing westerns, crime stories, and thrillers. Born in 1925 and passing away in 2013, his work ended up getting more recognition thanks to numerous film adaptations from the 1950s onwards. In addition, Leonard ended up writing a handful of screenplays himself; sometimes adapting his own stories, and sometimes creating original screenplays.
'Guardians of the Galaxy': James Gunn Explains Why Kevin Bacon Was the "Perfect Person" to Cast in the Holiday Special
As Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney+, Kevin Bacon is now an official part of the MCU. The Footloose actor was first named dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and the long-running joke has finally paid off in the new feature. Interestingly Bacon has always been a part of the grander Marvel universe with his previous casting in Fox’s X-Men: First Class. In a new interview with Variety, director James Gunn explained why casting Bacon despite his previous appearance, was the right idea and discloses why he had to cut his action sequence from the holiday special.
Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke
Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
How Mike Flanagan Convinced Stephen King to Accept His 'Doctor Sleep' Changes
It's no secret that Stephen King has long hated Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining. As a deeply personal film for the horror author that hit on his own struggles with alcoholism, any changes that lost that heart inevitably wouldn't sit well with him. When Mike Flanagan was tasked with adapting Doctor Sleep, however, he once again came to King with some changes to his book and ultimately got to put his own spin on the author's work. Now, with a post on Tumblr, the director explained how he got King to come around to his proposed changes despite his reluctance.
How James Cameron Tricked Sigourney Weaver Into Signing on for 'Aliens'
While it’s hard to imagine a version of Aliens that doesn’t involve Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, director James Cameron had to bluff with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s agent to get her to sign for the sequel. During an interview for GQ, Cameron said that it was hard to get Weaver to join the sequel, which led him to pretend to write her character off the script.
