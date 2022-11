URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the. mountains 14 to 20 inches, including Stevens Pass. The valleys. will see 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin. * WHEN...Until...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO