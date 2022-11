Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to. 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid. 60s. Southwest winds...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO