SFGate
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight with visibility one. quarter mile or less at times. Not as cool with lows in...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming. southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range mostly in the 40s and 50s. Sunday night calls for partly cloudy conditions with lows in the 40s.
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 gusts to around 60 mph on Monday. 40. to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible on Tuesday. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday...
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Brazoria and. Fort Bend Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Boling...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive...
Texas Weather Forecast as Freak Snow Storm Could Blight Thanksgiving Travel
Up to eight inches of snow are expected through Friday for western Texas and eastern New Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
The Nation's Weather
Today, a powerful storm will push into the eastern United. States bringing with it far-reaching impacts. Rain is. expected from New York and southern New England to the Gulf. Coast of Florida. A few rumbles of thunder may also. accompany the rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not. in the...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
