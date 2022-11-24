ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight with visibility one. quarter mile or less at times. Not as cool with lows in...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming. southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South...
NORMAN, OK
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range mostly in the 40s and 50s. Sunday night calls for partly cloudy conditions with lows in the 40s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 gusts to around 60 mph on Monday. 40. to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible on Tuesday. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday...
ODESSA, TX
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Brazoria and. Fort Bend Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Boling...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive...
GALVESTON, TX
The Nation's Weather

Today, a powerful storm will push into the eastern United. States bringing with it far-reaching impacts. Rain is. expected from New York and southern New England to the Gulf. Coast of Florida. A few rumbles of thunder may also. accompany the rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not. in the...
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE

