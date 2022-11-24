ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standring earns doctor of dental medicine degree

Sterling Garrett Standring, a native of Crescent City, has completed the doctor of dental medicine (D.M.D.) degree at the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona (CDMA) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a graduation ceremony held at Midwestern University’s Glendale, Arizona Campus Auditorium on June 2.

The new Dr. Standring is the son of Crescent City residents Dr. James (Jim) and Lori Standring.

He graduated from Del Norte High School in 2006, where he was the senior class president and an MVP wide receiver on the Warrior football team, and played varsity basketball and baseball as well. He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montana and then earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise science from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in 2014 and a master of science degree in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in 2018.

While at Midwestern for dental school, Garrett served as a student representative to several dental associations involving traveling to several other states and received a scholarship for doing so.

During his graduation ceremony, he had the privilege of having his two older brothers (Dr. James (Jimmer) Standring, DDS and Dr. Jason Standring, DO) as well as his father, who all have their doctorate degrees, assist in the doctoral hooding.

After graduation, the new Dr. Standring began his practice of dentistry working in his father’s Crescent City dental office for a few months and then will have his full time practice in Phoenix, starting in December.

Dr. Garrett Standring is married to his wife, Chelsea, and they have three young children.

They will continue to make their family home in Glendale, Arizona.

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods.

