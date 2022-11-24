ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Yuletide romance The Noel Diary , the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , the National Dog Show and the season finale of Star Wars spinoff Andor are among the streaming entertainment options on Thanksgiving weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f82EC_0jMBpupm00
The team from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films return Friday for the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" on Disney+. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

In addition, Kelsey Grammer stars in 12 Days of Christmas Eve , Criminal Minds sequel series Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres, and third seasons begin for Blood & Water and We're Here .

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Film

'The Noel Diary' -- Netflix

Holiday romance The Noel Diary , streaming Thursday on Netflix, stars Justin Hartley as a popular author who returns to his hometown to settle his estranged mother's estate. Along the way, he strikes up a romance with a young woman played by Barrett Doss. The film is written by Richard Paul Evans and Charles Shyer, who also directs. Treat Williams, James Remar and Essence Atkins also have roles.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' -- Disney+

Spacefaring superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy return Friday on Disney+ in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special . The special sees Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) traveling to Earth to kidnap Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon as a Christmas gift for teammate Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). The special also features returning franchise stars Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn. James Gunn, who helms the Guardians of the Galaxy films, returns to direct the special.

'12 Days of Christmas Eve' -- Lifetime

Kelsey Grammer gets 12 chances to relive a single day and repair his relationships with family members in 12 Days of Christmas Eve , which premieres Saturday on Lifetime and the cable network's streaming app. The star's real-life daughter, Spencer Grammer, co-stars in the film, which is written by Eirene Tran Donahue and directed by Dustin Rikert.

TV

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- NBC, Peacock

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday on NBC and will be livestreamed on Peacock. Performers slated to appear include Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Cam, Jordan Davis, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Ziggy Marley, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Sean Paul, Joss Stone, Mariah Carey, Santa Claus and more.

National Dog Show -- NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports

John O'Hurley and David Frei return to host the 2022 National Dog Show, which will directly follow the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on NBC. The event, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, will be livestreamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' -- Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution, a sequel series to long-running crime procedural series Criminal Minds , premieres Thursday on Paramount+. The series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Zach Gilford.

'Andor' -- Disney+, ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu

The first 12-episode season of Andor , the prequel series to 2016 blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , came to a close Wednesday on Disney+, but the first two episodes of the season are making the hyperspace jump to Hulu through Dec. 7. The episodes will also be aired Thursday night on FX and Friday night on Freeform, after making their broadcast debut Wednesday on ABC. The show, which stars returning Rogue One actor Diego Luna, is created and directed by Tony Gilroy.

'Blood & Water' Season 3 -- Netflix

South African teen drama series Blood & Water returns for a third season Friday on Netflix. The series follows Puleng (Ama Qamata) and Fikile (Khosi Ngema), two classmates at Parkhurst College who find out they are long-lost half-siblings. The series also stars Gail Mabalane, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Arno Greeff, Getmore Sithole and Odwa Gwanya.

'We're Here' Season 3 -- HBO Max

Unscripted series We're Here returns for a third season Friday on HBO and HBO Max. The series follows drag performers Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela as they journey across small-town America "spreading love and connection through the art of drag." The series is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
OK! Magazine

'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
Popculture

Paula Abdul's Macy's Parade Performance Is Sending Twitter Into a Spiral

Paula Abdul's career may span decades and include everything from being a singer to a dancer and even a former American Idol judge, but on Thursday, she marked a new first. As crowds gathered in New York City Thursday morning, Abdul gave her first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, eliciting plenty of responses online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inquisitr.com

Miranda Lambert Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Miranda Lambert brings fresh energy to the red carpet anytime she walks it. We always look forward to her dazzling outfits and bright makeup. At the just concluded 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, the 38-year-old proved once again that she could pull off any look with ease and pure grace.
NASHVILLE, TN
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
482K+
Followers
68K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy