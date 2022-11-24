What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Yuletide romance The Noel Diary , the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , the National Dog Show and the season finale of Star Wars spinoff Andor are among the streaming entertainment options on Thanksgiving weekend.

The team from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films return Friday for the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" on Disney+. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

In addition, Kelsey Grammer stars in 12 Days of Christmas Eve , Criminal Minds sequel series Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres, and third seasons begin for Blood & Water and We're Here .

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Film

'The Noel Diary' -- Netflix

Holiday romance The Noel Diary , streaming Thursday on Netflix, stars Justin Hartley as a popular author who returns to his hometown to settle his estranged mother's estate. Along the way, he strikes up a romance with a young woman played by Barrett Doss. The film is written by Richard Paul Evans and Charles Shyer, who also directs. Treat Williams, James Remar and Essence Atkins also have roles.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' -- Disney+

Spacefaring superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy return Friday on Disney+ in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special . The special sees Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) traveling to Earth to kidnap Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon as a Christmas gift for teammate Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). The special also features returning franchise stars Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn. James Gunn, who helms the Guardians of the Galaxy films, returns to direct the special.

'12 Days of Christmas Eve' -- Lifetime

Kelsey Grammer gets 12 chances to relive a single day and repair his relationships with family members in 12 Days of Christmas Eve , which premieres Saturday on Lifetime and the cable network's streaming app. The star's real-life daughter, Spencer Grammer, co-stars in the film, which is written by Eirene Tran Donahue and directed by Dustin Rikert.

TV

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- NBC, Peacock

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday on NBC and will be livestreamed on Peacock. Performers slated to appear include Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Cam, Jordan Davis, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Ziggy Marley, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Sean Paul, Joss Stone, Mariah Carey, Santa Claus and more.

National Dog Show -- NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports

John O'Hurley and David Frei return to host the 2022 National Dog Show, which will directly follow the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on NBC. The event, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, will be livestreamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' -- Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution, a sequel series to long-running crime procedural series Criminal Minds , premieres Thursday on Paramount+. The series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Zach Gilford.

'Andor' -- Disney+, ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu

The first 12-episode season of Andor , the prequel series to 2016 blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , came to a close Wednesday on Disney+, but the first two episodes of the season are making the hyperspace jump to Hulu through Dec. 7. The episodes will also be aired Thursday night on FX and Friday night on Freeform, after making their broadcast debut Wednesday on ABC. The show, which stars returning Rogue One actor Diego Luna, is created and directed by Tony Gilroy.

'Blood & Water' Season 3 -- Netflix

South African teen drama series Blood & Water returns for a third season Friday on Netflix. The series follows Puleng (Ama Qamata) and Fikile (Khosi Ngema), two classmates at Parkhurst College who find out they are long-lost half-siblings. The series also stars Gail Mabalane, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Arno Greeff, Getmore Sithole and Odwa Gwanya.

'We're Here' Season 3 -- HBO Max

Unscripted series We're Here returns for a third season Friday on HBO and HBO Max. The series follows drag performers Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela as they journey across small-town America "spreading love and connection through the art of drag." The series is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com