‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Chris Hemsworth reveals the real reason his ‘Star Trek’ return never happened as shocking ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff rumors surface
Welcome back, sci-fi fans — have we got some shocking news for you today! Paramount has been trying to make Star Trek 4 happen for years, preferably with Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk’s dad, but the Australian star has now revealed the one reason why this couldn’t, or maybe shouldn’t, happen. Elsewhere, the Doctor Who universe looks to be expanding exponentially in some very surprising ways, if the latest rumors are to be believed. Set your faces to stun, folks…
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Lucasfilm reveals a secret nod to the ‘Alien’ franchise in ‘Andor’ and Diego Luna reflects on Cassian’s season one arc
We’re still coming down from the intense high of Andor‘s season finale. It’s been a wonderful three months for Star Wars fans, with the show reminding us just how good the franchise can be when treated with care and intelligence. With the first season now done and dusted, the team behind it has been opening up on the first season, with today the first day they can freely discuss what we’ve seen without having to dance around spoilers.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans come up with a perfect series ending as ‘The Rings of Power’ finds more acclaim on the internet
Stranger Things fans are, for lack of a better word, twiddling their thumbs until the fifth and final season concludes this ambitious story somewhere down the line. As with every other beloved franchise out there that not necessarily overstays its welcome, the Strangers also have a few ideas about the ultimate resolution, and it doesn’t necessarily bode well for the main heroine.
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
What is Knowhere in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?’ The team’s new HQ, explained
The following article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney Plus, and it might have added more to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise than you would have expected prior to its release. The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added some unexpected lore like how Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) received his guns and how Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) obsession with his knick-knacks began.
A soul-crushing threequel that neutered a neck-snapping franchise waters down the streaming ranks
Not to state the obvious, but the only reason for watering down an R-rated franchise into bloodless PG-13 fun for all the family is to make as much money as possible, but things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the third installments in both The Expendables and Taken franchises.
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries
If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
The mystery of Mark Hamill’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cameo has been solved
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s connecting dots that may or may not be imaginary to reach a conclusion that may or may not be accurate, with James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special the latest to get caught up in the backdraft.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star opens up on the Holiday Special’s game-changing reveal
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Actor Pom Klementieff shared her point of view on the massive revelation about her character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Per Collider, Klementieff was elated about the family ties that bind Mantis and Peter Quill/Star-Lord...
Was the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ filmed at Kevin Bacon’s real house?
Warning: There are major spoilers for Guardian of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special dropped on Disney Plus on Friday and it has introduced fans to a fresh taste of familial love and emotional bonding. The plot revolves around the guardians Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) heading to Earth to present a special gift to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) on Christmas and make it memorable for him.
Latest Marvel News: A dream ‘Star Wars’ cameo turns out to be a lie as hopes for ‘Wakanda Forever’s best spinoff are destroyed
Off the back of the festive high we received yesterday thanks to the debut of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, today’s biggest Marvel news stories have brought us back down to Earth with a bump as some unfortunate updates have come our way that will leave fans disappointed. It turns out what would’ve been a perfect cameo has turned out to be a lie while everyone’s ideal Wakanda Forever spinoff has been confirmed to never happen. Let’s proceed…
Two decades have done nothing to quench the thirst for a ‘Lord of the Rings’ icon
Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is unarguably one of the most popular films of all time, overtaking even longtime favorites like Star Wars in the hearts of many fans. The movies made icons out of the majority of their main cast, elevating even relative unknowns onto instant...
Is Peter Quill really the greatest hero in the MCU?
Now that the Kevin Bacon comeback special… oops, we mean the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has come and gone, fans are left with one burning question: Is MCU’s greatest hero Peter Quill aka Star-Lord?. Despite two ridiculously successful movies that made a lower-tier Marvel superhero group...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ offers a reminder the MCU’s worst movie hasn’t been forgotten
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to churn out more and more content at a near-unstoppable rate, but in amongst all the blockbuster feature films and Disney Plus shows, one question continues to rear its head more than almost all others; what about the Eternals?. Producer and franchise veteran Nate Moore...
Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense
In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
Review: ‘Wednesday’ breathes new life into a gothic family franchise
Harking back to the heyday of Barry Sonnenfeld, Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston when The Addams Family franchise was box office gold, Wednesday has hit Netflix bearing Tim Burton’s seal of approval. Co-created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar of Smallville fame, it tells the tale of Wednesday Addams,...
Who is Christina Ricci’s ‘Wednesday’ character? Her secret backstory explained
A new twist on the classic Addams Family story, Wednesday, released to Netflix this week, allowing fans to return to the humorous, gothic family. The new series zeroes in on one of the two Addams children, as she attends Nevermore Academy, a “school for monstrous misfits.” Wednesday was, and remains, one of the most popular characters from the branching Addams Family releases. Celebratory posts highlighting her unique style pepper Imgur each Wednesday afternoon, thanks in large part to the flawless performance of Christina Ricci. Ricci played Wednesday in several Addams Family releases in the early 90s, and to many represents the best-ever encapsulation of the role.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
