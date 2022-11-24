ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead after 3 overnight shootings in Portland, 1 suspect arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deaths following three shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting near a 7-11.
The Oregonian

Man shot by Portland police dies from gunshot wound

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot by Portland police early Saturday in Southeast Portland’s Reed neighborhood, officials said. The state medical examiner’s officer determined Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson of Portland died from a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Wednesday. Police did not say what day Clark-Johnson died.
kptv.com

Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County, West Linn police seek suspect in school robberies

Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn High School and Alder Creek Middle School (located in Milwaukie) on Nov. 9, and Meridian Creek Middle School and Willamette Primary School on Nov. 14. In each incident, Solo is alleged to have visited the main office of the school claiming to want to enroll a student. She then allegedly asked to use the restroom and left the office to take items from unoccupied rooms. Solo is believed to drive a gray Nissan sedan with "Nissan of Portland" plate cards. Solo also is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary in Multnomah County for similar incidents in Portland. Law enforcement has asked anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949. {loadposition sub-article-01}
nbc16.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
Portland, OR
