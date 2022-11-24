Read full article on original website
Portland homicides set record at 93 as shootings continue
Along the fence at Southeast Portland’s Cora Park Apartments, someone tied a collection of flowers to a broken tree branch and tucked an “R.I.P.” wish amid the colorful blooms. A hand-drawn pink heart adorned one of the fence planks. The modest memorial stuck out in the gloom...
kptv.com
2 dead after 3 overnight shootings in Portland, 1 suspect arrested
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deaths following three shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting near a 7-11.
Portland police make arrest in one of two deadly shootings Wednesday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a person dead in Southeast Portland's Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. It was the first of two deadly shootings that happened Wednesday night. Teddy Wayne Hall, 63, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and...
Man in critical condition after North Portland shooting
A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in North Portland, police said.
kptv.com
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old Portland man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland on Sunday. Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau...
Thanksgiving fire at SE Portland U-Haul caused by attempted gas theft, fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An attempt to steal gas from rental trucks at a Southeast Portland U-Haul location resulted in a "large fire" early Thanksgiving morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called out to the U-Haul location at the corner of SE 48th Avenue and SE Powell...
Man shot by Portland police dies from gunshot wound
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot by Portland police early Saturday in Southeast Portland’s Reed neighborhood, officials said. The state medical examiner’s officer determined Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson of Portland died from a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Wednesday. Police did not say what day Clark-Johnson died.
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
foxwilmington.com
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
21-year-old driver severely injured in Hwy 212 crash
A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
Multiple U-Haul trucks engulfed in SE Portland blaze
Firefighters early Friday morning battled a massive fire that engulfed three to four box trucks parked at a U-Haul rental location in Southeast Portland.
kptv.com
Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help them identify a man suspected of a Hollywood Transit Center stabbing in October, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Transit Police Division on Wednesday. On Oct. 20 at about midnight, a man stabbed a person in the chest...
Clackamas County, West Linn police seek suspect in school robberies
Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn High School and Alder Creek Middle School (located in Milwaukie) on Nov. 9, and Meridian Creek Middle School and Willamette Primary School on Nov. 14. In each incident, Solo is alleged to have visited the main office of the school claiming to want to enroll a student. She then allegedly asked to use the restroom and left the office to take items from unoccupied rooms. Solo is believed to drive a gray Nissan sedan with "Nissan of Portland" plate cards. Solo also is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary in Multnomah County for similar incidents in Portland. Law enforcement has asked anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949. {loadposition sub-article-01}
nbc16.com
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
KGW
LGBTQIA+ community rally, grieve in Lake Oswego following deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs
Peren Tiemann and Flynn Williams organized a vigil at Millennium Plaza Park in Lake Oswego. They focused on the lives lost and the ongoing fight of gun laws.
Portland police launch suspicious death investigation after body found in burning car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has launched a suspicious death investigation in North Portland after firefighters responded to a car fire and found a body inside early Wednesday morning, according to the agency. Crews from Portland Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 3 a.m. to reports of...
KGW
Number of homicides in Portland nears a new record just before the holidays
If both shootings are found to be homicides, that would bring the total number of homicides in Portland to 88. Last year’s total was 90.
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
KGW
