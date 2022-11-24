ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

abc11.com

Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

DURHAM, N.C. -- - Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a...
DURHAM, NC
abc11.com

Ben Finley leads NC State past No. 17 UNC in first career start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Devin Carter and two teammates took a North Carolina State flag and planted it at rivalNorth Carolina's midfield logo amid a wild celebration. TheWolfpackspiked weeks of frustration with a signature road win to end the regular season. "It was just spur of the moment,'' Carter said....
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
abc11.com

No. 18 UNC, NC State rivalry closes out regular season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- - N.C. State (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 18 North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC) : North Carolina by 6 1/2. Series record: North Carolina leads 68-37-6. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. The Tar Heels already clinched the league's Coastal Division title and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
WLWT 5

Cincinnati High School Football Round-Up: Moeller, Kings fall

Neither of Cincinnati’s two teams playing in Friday night state semi-final action were able to move on to Canton next week as both Moeller and Kings fell in close affairs. Moeller’s bid for a trip to Canton and the DI state championship game next week came up one win short as they dropped a tough one versus Springfield, 28-24.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham Fire urges caution when cooking for Thanksgiving

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As dangerous as frying turkeys can be, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Thanksgiving is also the time of the year when the Durham Fire...

