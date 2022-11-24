Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
abc11.com
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels play in Portland, Oregon
LINE: Alabama -2; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon. The Crimson Tide are 5-1 in non-conference play. Alabama leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 46.5 boards. Brandon Miller paces the Crimson Tide with 9.2 rebounds.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
abc11.com
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. -- - Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a...
packinsider.com
NC State looks to convince the nation they’re for real vs. Dayton | Game Preview and How to Watch
Dayton is 3-2 this season. They have losses to UNLV and Wisconsin (yesterday). The Wisconsin game was super sloppy and low scoring, but that’s kind of what the Badgers are going for. Dayton hates to be slowed down, they want to get out and run, which makes the NC State matchup a little more appealing to them.
abc11.com
Ben Finley leads NC State past No. 17 UNC in first career start
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Devin Carter and two teammates took a North Carolina State flag and planted it at rivalNorth Carolina's midfield logo amid a wild celebration. TheWolfpackspiked weeks of frustration with a signature road win to end the regular season. "It was just spur of the moment,'' Carter said....
247Sports
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
abc11.com
No. 18 UNC, NC State rivalry closes out regular season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- - N.C. State (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 18 North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC) : North Carolina by 6 1/2. Series record: North Carolina leads 68-37-6. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. The Tar Heels already clinched the league's Coastal Division title and...
Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati High School Football Round-Up: Moeller, Kings fall
Neither of Cincinnati’s two teams playing in Friday night state semi-final action were able to move on to Canton next week as both Moeller and Kings fell in close affairs. Moeller’s bid for a trip to Canton and the DI state championship game next week came up one win short as they dropped a tough one versus Springfield, 28-24.
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer collaboration
The new collaboration, the Bill's Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill's bakery.
I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
WLKY.com
Archives: In 1978, Turkeys fell from the sky in iconic 'WKRP' episode
In 1978, turkeys fell from the sky in the iconic "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode, "Turkeys Away." The American sitcom aired from 1978 through 1982, featuring the misadventures of a Cincinnati radio station. And the "turkey drop" episode is by far the most iconic, first airing on Oct. 30, 1978. Forty...
Durham Fire urges caution when cooking for Thanksgiving
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As dangerous as frying turkeys can be, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Thanksgiving is also the time of the year when the Durham Fire...
UPDATE: Victim accidentally hit propane tank that exploded in Warren County
CLARKSVILLE — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m. (Nov. 24) The male who suffered burn injuries in Wednesday night’s propane explosion in Clarksville inadvertently hit the tank while he was breaking up kindling for a fire, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The male, identified as the homeowner,...
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
Comments / 0