Dayton is 3-2 this season. They have losses to UNLV and Wisconsin (yesterday). The Wisconsin game was super sloppy and low scoring, but that’s kind of what the Badgers are going for. Dayton hates to be slowed down, they want to get out and run, which makes the NC State matchup a little more appealing to them.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO