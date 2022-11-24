Read full article on original website
James Madison Dukes face the Valparaiso Beacons
Valparaiso Beacons (2-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -10.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes square off against the Valparaiso Beacons in Savannah, Georgia. The Dukes are 6-1 in non-conference play. James Madison ranks seventh in college basketball shooting 43.5% from downtown,...
Towson Tigers and the Mercer Bears meet in Savannah, Georgia
Mercer Bears (4-3) vs. Towson Tigers (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -4; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers play the Mercer Bears at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The Tigers are 6-1 in non-conference play. Towson scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.
Pittsburgh Panthers play the Northwestern Wildcats, seek 4th straight victory
Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Northwestern. The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Northwestern scores 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game. The Panthers are 0-0 in road...
No. 5 Southern Cal 38, No. 13 Notre Dame 27
USC_Washington 11 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 10:36. ND_Mayer 22 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 6:14. USC_Ca.Williams 5 run (Lynch kick), :34. USC_R.Brown 5 run (Lynch kick), 8:21. ND_Colzie 23 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 5:54. Fourth Quarter. USC_Ca.Williams 3 run (Lynch kick), 14:53. ND_Diggs 5 run (Grupe kick), 11:29.
