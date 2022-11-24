ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Delaware visits Pennsylvania following Slajchert's 33-point outing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-2) at Pennsylvania Quakers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -3.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens after Clark Slajchert scored 33 points in Pennsylvania's 81-69 victory against the Colgate Raiders. The Quakers have gone 2-1 at home. Pennsylvania averages 13.8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Colgate takes on Hartford

Hartford Hawks (3-5) vs. Colgate Raiders (4-4) BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders face the Hartford Hawks at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raiders are 4-4 in non-conference play. Colgate is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game. The Hawks are 3-5 in non-conference play....
HAMILTON, NY
Porterville Recorder

Monmouth takes on Lehigh on 6-game losing streak

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth comes into the matchup with Lehigh after losing six games in a row. The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Lehigh scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game. The Hawks have gone 0-4 away...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Syracuse 32, Boston College 23

Syracuse03326—32 Boston College100013—23 BC_Flowers 7 pass from Morehead (Lytton kick), 10:47. BC_Garwo 5 run (Lytton kick), 12:58. SYR_Cooper 8 pass from Shrader (run failed), 9:56. SYR_Alford 58 pass from Shrader (pass failed), 7:05. SYR_Tucker 5 run (Szmyt kick), 2:29. SYR_Tucker 29 run (Szmyt kick), 1:35. BC_Flowers 3 pass...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

Texas A&M 38, No. 6 LSU 23

LSU_Emery 4 run (Ramos kick), 14:00. TXAM_Green 3 pass from Weigman (Bond kick), 1:10. LSU_Emery 19 run (Ramos kick), 9:40. TXAM_Dem.Richardson 27 fumble return (Bond kick), 7:03. Fourth Quarter. TXAM_Muhammad 21 pass from Weigman (Bond kick), 14:54. TXAM_Achane 10 run (Bond kick), 7:46. LSU_Emery 3 run (run failed), 6:21. LSUTXAM.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy