Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth comes into the matchup with Lehigh after losing six games in a row. The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Lehigh scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game. The Hawks have gone 0-4 away...

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO