Fort Worth, TX

Porterville Recorder

North Texas plays UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the North Texas Mean Green square off at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. The Mean Green have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. North Texas averages 9.3 turnovers per game and...
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Lamar visits SMU after Phelps' 21-point performance

Lamar Cardinals (3-3) at SMU Mustangs (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -18.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Zhruic Phelps scored 21 points in SMU's 76-72 overtime loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Mustangs have gone 2-2 at home. SMU is 1-3 against opponents...
BEAUMONT, TX
Porterville Recorder

BYU 35, Stanford 26

BYU_J.Hall 19 run (Oldroyd kick), 11:48. BYU_Ropati 43 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:29. BYU_I.Rex 43 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 13:43. STAN_Leigber 1 run (kick failed), 7:41. STAN_I.Rex 1 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 1:50. STAN_FG Karty 54, :00. Fourth Quarter. BYU_Nacua 25 run (Oldroyd kick), 12:48. STAN_Daniels 1 run (Yurosek...
PROVO, UT

