ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 68, LONG BEACH STATE 47

Percentages: FG .442, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Huntsberry 4-7, Perry 2-6, Scott 1-1, Eady 1-2, Mattu 0-1, Moore 0-1, Martinez 0-3, R.Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eady 2, Scott 2). Turnovers: 9 (R.Jones 2, Scott 2, Eady, Huntsberry, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Porterville Recorder

Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SACRAMENTO STATE 87, 2OT

Percentages: FG .485, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jones 3-6, Healy 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Spurgin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 5, Allen 2, Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Anderson, Fausett, Healy). Steals: 9...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61

Percentages: FG .406, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Zarzuela 2-9, McCaskill 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Majerle 0-1, Skytta 0-2, Stafl 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCaskill). Turnovers: 9 (Bass 3, McCaskill 2, Zarzuela 2, Ajiboye, Skytta). Steals: 8 (Skytta 4, Bass, Majerle, Taylor, Zarzuela). Technical...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Marquette 82, Chicago St. 68

CHICAGO ST. (2-6) Cardet 7-14 2-2 18, Corbett 4-8 3-3 11, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Jean-Charles 2-8 3-4 7, Weaver 1-4 7-8 9, Johnson 3-8 2-2 9, Davis 3-5 0-1 7, Kacuol 0-1 0-0 0, Meran 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 17-20 68. MARQUETTE (5-2) Ighodaro 6-8 1-4 13, Prosper...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Time Schedule

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 22 Michigan 63, South Florida 58

MICHIGAN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1) Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1) Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy