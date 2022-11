Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Alimamy Koroma scored 23 points in Cal Poly's 82-71 victory against the Idaho Vandals. The Tigers have gone 0-3 in home games. Pacific (CA) is 0-2 in one-possession games. The Mustangs...

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO