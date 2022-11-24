Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, Hampton, Inland Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Coastal Jasper; Hampton; Inland Jasper PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE LOWER PART OF SOUTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING Areas of fog will impact southeast Georgia and the lower part of South Carolina this morning. Visibilities in the fog will be down to 1/2 to 1 mile, but some of the fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways to near 1/4 mile. If the coverage of the dense fog becomes widespread enough, a Dense Fog Advisory would be required.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. Winds can be locally higher along the south and southwest lake shore. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE LOWER PART OF SOUTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING Areas of fog will impact southeast Georgia and the lower part of South Carolina this morning. Visibilities in the fog will be down to 1/2 to 1 mile, but some of the fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways to near 1/4 mile. If the coverage of the dense fog becomes widespread enough, a Dense Fog Advisory would be required.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
