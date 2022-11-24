Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Coastal Jasper; Hampton; Inland Jasper PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE LOWER PART OF SOUTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING Areas of fog will impact southeast Georgia and the lower part of South Carolina this morning. Visibilities in the fog will be down to 1/2 to 1 mile, but some of the fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways to near 1/4 mile. If the coverage of the dense fog becomes widespread enough, a Dense Fog Advisory would be required.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO