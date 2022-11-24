ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios

China's COVID storm

A new COVID calamity is hammering China, with a surge in infections prompting a return of lockdowns, including in some manufacturing areas that supply the West. China reported a record number of infections this week, amid lockdowns and mass testing that are fueling unrest and darkening the country's economic outlook. Schools in Beijing returned to online teaching.
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies

The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
tobaccoreporter.com

Ireland’s Government Approves E-Cigarette Rules

Ireland Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Public Health Frank Feighan received government approval to introduce additional restrictions on the sale and advertising of nicotine inhaling products such as e-cigarettes, according to Gov.ie. Under the new proposals, the sale of e-cigarettes and related vaping products will be prohibited...
tobaccoreporter.com

Netherlands to Restrict Cigarette Sales to Tobacconists

The Dutch government plans to restrict sales of cigarettes to tobacconists within 10 years, reports the NL Times. Supermarkets will have to stop selling tobacco products in 2024 while gas stations and convenience stores may continue selling them until 2030. Over the following two years, all non-tobacconist stores will have to phase out tobacco sales.
tobaccoreporter.com

EU: Sweden Retains Right to Set Snus Tax

The EU Commission’s spokesperson for tax matters, Daniel Ferrie, said at a press conference on Nov. 28 in Brussels that Sweden has the right to set the tax level on snus. His comments, reported by Aftonbladet, follow an uproar among Swedish snus lovers after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent.
AFP

Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies

Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
tobaccoreporter.com

Snus Lovers up in Arms After Leaked EU Tax Proposal

Swedish snus lovers are up in arms after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent. The document, which was seen by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet, contains proposals for a new excise tax on tobacco. If...
Psych Centra

What Is DMT?

DMT, or the spirit molecule, has a profound effect on human consciousness. DMT, or its chemical name N, N-Dimethyltryptamine, is a psychedelic drug found throughout nature. With similar effects as psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin (aka magic mushrooms), people who take DMT can experience hallucinations, seeing or sensing things that aren’t real.
Recycling Today

Year-end sees slack demand for nonferrous scrap

Hurricane Ian and similar storms that brought down power lines and flooded homes and businesses this fall have increased scrap flows for some nonferrous processors in the U.S. Zachary Mallin of Mallin Cos., a wire and cable processor based in Kansas City, Missouri, says material is flowing strongly into the company’s facility. “There have been several natural disasters that required cleanup and demolition, also there is still strong construction in the Midwest that generates scrap material,” he says. “As our country continues to work on our electrical grid and energy policies, there will continue to be strong inflows of scrap wire between installation and wire manufacturing scrap.”
KevinMD.com

The scientific race to defeat a deadly virus

An interview with David Quamman, author of Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus. Rosenberg: After the publication of your 2012 book Spillover, in which the scientists you interviewed talked about expecting the “next big one,” I was surprised more people didn’t say, “Quammen told us so.”

