Hurricane Ian and similar storms that brought down power lines and flooded homes and businesses this fall have increased scrap flows for some nonferrous processors in the U.S. Zachary Mallin of Mallin Cos., a wire and cable processor based in Kansas City, Missouri, says material is flowing strongly into the company’s facility. “There have been several natural disasters that required cleanup and demolition, also there is still strong construction in the Midwest that generates scrap material,” he says. “As our country continues to work on our electrical grid and energy policies, there will continue to be strong inflows of scrap wire between installation and wire manufacturing scrap.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO