China's COVID storm
A new COVID calamity is hammering China, with a surge in infections prompting a return of lockdowns, including in some manufacturing areas that supply the West. China reported a record number of infections this week, amid lockdowns and mass testing that are fueling unrest and darkening the country's economic outlook. Schools in Beijing returned to online teaching.
natureworldnews.com
Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation
A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
5 things you need to know about China’s COVID-19 lockdown protests
Here’s what you should know about China’s historic COVID lockdown protests.
tobaccoreporter.com
Ireland’s Government Approves E-Cigarette Rules
Ireland Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Public Health Frank Feighan received government approval to introduce additional restrictions on the sale and advertising of nicotine inhaling products such as e-cigarettes, according to Gov.ie. Under the new proposals, the sale of e-cigarettes and related vaping products will be prohibited...
tobaccoreporter.com
Netherlands to Restrict Cigarette Sales to Tobacconists
The Dutch government plans to restrict sales of cigarettes to tobacconists within 10 years, reports the NL Times. Supermarkets will have to stop selling tobacco products in 2024 while gas stations and convenience stores may continue selling them until 2030. Over the following two years, all non-tobacconist stores will have to phase out tobacco sales.
tobaccoreporter.com
EU: Sweden Retains Right to Set Snus Tax
The EU Commission’s spokesperson for tax matters, Daniel Ferrie, said at a press conference on Nov. 28 in Brussels that Sweden has the right to set the tax level on snus. His comments, reported by Aftonbladet, follow an uproar among Swedish snus lovers after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent.
Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies
Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
tobaccoreporter.com
Snus Lovers up in Arms After Leaked EU Tax Proposal
Swedish snus lovers are up in arms after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent. The document, which was seen by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet, contains proposals for a new excise tax on tobacco. If...
Psych Centra
What Is DMT?
DMT, or the spirit molecule, has a profound effect on human consciousness. DMT, or its chemical name N, N-Dimethyltryptamine, is a psychedelic drug found throughout nature. With similar effects as psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin (aka magic mushrooms), people who take DMT can experience hallucinations, seeing or sensing things that aren’t real.
World's Biggest 'Artificial Sun' Edges Closer to Reality
Scientists around the world are attempting to develop viable nuclear fusion reactors in the hopes of creating a clean and virtually limitless energy source.
Recycling Today
Year-end sees slack demand for nonferrous scrap
Hurricane Ian and similar storms that brought down power lines and flooded homes and businesses this fall have increased scrap flows for some nonferrous processors in the U.S. Zachary Mallin of Mallin Cos., a wire and cable processor based in Kansas City, Missouri, says material is flowing strongly into the company’s facility. “There have been several natural disasters that required cleanup and demolition, also there is still strong construction in the Midwest that generates scrap material,” he says. “As our country continues to work on our electrical grid and energy policies, there will continue to be strong inflows of scrap wire between installation and wire manufacturing scrap.”
KevinMD.com
The scientific race to defeat a deadly virus
An interview with David Quamman, author of Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus. Rosenberg: After the publication of your 2012 book Spillover, in which the scientists you interviewed talked about expecting the “next big one,” I was surprised more people didn’t say, “Quammen told us so.”
