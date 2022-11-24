Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvih.com
Fatal Crash Victim Identified
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting
Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 61-year-old killed in Thanksgiving crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash on Dixie Highway has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. They...
Wave 3
Man arrested for deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross was arrested on Friday and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a deadly shooting on 13th...
wvih.com
One Dead, Two Injured In Crash On Dixie Highway
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a man driving northbound on Dixie entered the southbound lane when he hit an oncoming vehicle. The man...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
Reports of a shooting cause High Horse bar to take action 'effective immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident outside of a popular Butchertown bar early Saturday morning led to the bar closing it's doors and rethinking how they operate their business. There was a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Story Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to MetroSafe.
Wave 3
Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
wvih.com
Police Investigate Stabbing In Old Louisville
A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say he was alert and...
Louisville police identify man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police say officers with the department's Fourth Division were responding to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard Friday night around 10 p.m. When police arrived,...
wvih.com
Police Investigate Parking Lot Shooting
A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center on Thanksgiving morning. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle. Officers on the scene found a woman...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
WLKY.com
Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
Wave 3
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
wdrb.com
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
