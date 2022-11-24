ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting

Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested for deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross was arrested on Friday and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a deadly shooting on 13th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

One Dead, Two Injured In Crash On Dixie Highway

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a man driving northbound on Dixie entered the southbound lane when he hit an oncoming vehicle. The man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Police Investigate Stabbing In Old Louisville

A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say he was alert and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Police Investigate Parking Lot Shooting

A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center on Thanksgiving morning. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle. Officers on the scene found a woman...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Couple arrested for abuse of infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy