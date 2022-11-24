Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
wvih.com
Woman Charged With Father’s Death Released On Bond
A woman in Glasgow who was arrested on a murder charge earlier this month has been released after a judge agreed to a partially secured bond worth $50,000 when her bail was initially set at $500,000. Back in July, authorities received complaints regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
wkdzradio.com
Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
k105.com
Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth
A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
WSMV
Man charged with committing three robberies in one day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies for money around Nashville on Wednesday. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
Suspect Has Active Arrest Warrant for Indecent Exposure in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Anthony Arbolay Bauza. Anthony Arbolay Bauza currently has an active arrest warrant for indecent exposure that occured on 11-24-22. If you have any information regarding Anthony’s location, contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
WBKO
WKU student arrested, charged with assault following argument with girlfriend
BG man is sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 30-year-old Tyrecus J-Crowe was responsible for ordering and arranging the transport of more than 34 kilos of meth. Seven others were sentenced as well.
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
WSMV
Metro Police: 17-year-old wanted on criminal homicide charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted for criminal homicide in connection with a fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park. Police said a Juvenile Court arrest order has been obtained for Alarenta Waters. He is wanted for criminal homicide for the Nov. 14 shooting of Terriana Johnson, 19, at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North.
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
14news.com
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”. According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can come out and help KSP cram...
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
wvih.com
Frank Joseph Jones
Frank Joseph Jones, age 83 of Hardinsburg, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born November 20, 1939 to the late Clifton Ruddell and Mary Frances Bayer Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Catherine Robbins Jones; his son, Scott J. Jones; and his brother, Clifton Jones.
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home
A Fort Campbell soldier was found dead inside his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
Comments / 0