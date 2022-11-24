ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Woman Charged With Father’s Death Released On Bond

A woman in Glasgow who was arrested on a murder charge earlier this month has been released after a judge agreed to a partially secured bond worth $50,000 when her bail was initially set at $500,000. Back in July, authorities received complaints regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession

A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth

A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox17.com

Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man charged with committing three robberies in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies for money around Nashville on Wednesday. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening

On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Metro Police: 17-year-old wanted on criminal homicide charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted for criminal homicide in connection with a fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park. Police said a Juvenile Court arrest order has been obtained for Alarenta Waters. He is wanted for criminal homicide for the Nov. 14 shooting of Terriana Johnson, 19, at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
14news.com

Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”. According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can come out and help KSP cram...
HARTFORD, KY
wvih.com

Frank Joseph Jones

Frank Joseph Jones, age 83 of Hardinsburg, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born November 20, 1939 to the late Clifton Ruddell and Mary Frances Bayer Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Catherine Robbins Jones; his son, Scott J. Jones; and his brother, Clifton Jones.
HARDINSBURG, KY
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy