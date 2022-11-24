Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is...
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
104.1 WIKY
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations
MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
104.1 WIKY
Mobile operator Veon to sell Russian business for about $2 billion
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Amsterdam-listed mobile operator Veon on Thursday said it will sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, to senior members of the management team, led by CEO Aleksander Torbakhov, for 130 billion roubles ($2.15 billion). Veon operates its Beeline brand through its subsidiary Vimpelcom in Russia, a market that...
104.1 WIKY
France’s CMA CGM sees profits ebbing as shipping boom fades
PARIS (Reuters) – CMA CGM said it expects a pullback in shipping markets to accelerate in the fourth quarter due to high energy prices and flagging consumer spending, and this will reduce its profitability following an earnings surge in the past year. French-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s...
104.1 WIKY
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
104.1 WIKY
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions. The regulator asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of One...
104.1 WIKY
Decision on North American auto rules dispute ‘imminent’, Canada says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A decision should be made very soon on a dispute pitting Canada and Mexico against the United States on the interpretation of regional trade rules in the auto industry, Canada Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said on Friday. Canada this year joined Mexico in...
104.1 WIKY
Crypto lender Genesis subject of probe by regulators – Barron’s
(Reuters) – State securities regulators are investigating Genesis Global Capital as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into the interconnectedness of crypto firms, Barron’s reported on Friday citing a comment from the Alabama Securities Commission Director. While it does not directly serve individual investors, Genesis backs products offered by...
104.1 WIKY
Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a “social agreement” with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year. Mediated by Norway,...
104.1 WIKY
Australian court recommends against new coal mine on climate concerns
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A land court in Australia’s Queensland state has recommended that a new thermal coal project owned by mining magnate Clive Palmer should not go ahead on the grounds that its emissions will contribute to climate change and harm human rights. Waratah Coal applied for a...
104.1 WIKY
China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day. That compared with 32,943 new cases a day earlier – 3,103 symptomatic...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Meituan beats quarterly revenue estimates
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported on Friday better than expected quarterly revenue growth of 28.2% as the company recovered from COVID-19 curbs. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said total revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 61.79 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China: ‘Xi Jinping! Step down!’
Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…
104.1 WIKY
Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments. Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement,...
104.1 WIKY
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s top venture capital firm yields to activist for massive buybacks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top venture capital firm JAFCO Group Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy back shares worth 42 billion yen ($301 million) through a tender offer, yielding to demands from a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor. The tender offer, worth...
104.1 WIKY
Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday
BERLIN (Reuters) – Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call...
Comments / 0