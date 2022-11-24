ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs USA predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

By Jack Rathborn
England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.

A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.

And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is England vs USA?

The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

ITV 1 will begin coverage at 6.05pm straight after their coverage of Netherlands v Ecuador

It will be shown free-to-air and you can also live stream it for free on the ITV Hub and the ITVX app.

What is the team news?

Harry Kane is a real doubt for England after picking up an ankle injury against Iran, the Tottenham striker is waiting for results on a scan. Marcus Rashford would be the favourite to deputise, but Callum Wilson could be an option too, although the Newcastle man missed training on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker was not fit enough to play the opener due to his groin problem, but he is back in contention here. Doubts remains over James Maddison, with the Leicester missing training due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Yunus Musah went off injured against Wales with a toe injury. Weston McKennie is dealing with a groin problem. Should neither be fit enough to start, then Cristian Roldan could come in to sure up the midfield.

Sergino Dest was a doubt for the Wales match, and then exited the match, which could also put his place in doubt here.

Gregg Berhalter will reconsider Gio Reyna from the start, after holding him back over fitness concerns in the opener.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling

USA XI: Turner; Yedlin, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Acosta, Adams, Roldan; Weah, Sargeant, Pulisic

Odds

England: 8/15

Draw: 29/10

United States: 19/4

Prediction

England are flying after their rout of Iran in the opener and the United States, while lively against Wales, crumbled in the second half. Southgate’s side will have too much here and edge the match to move to six points. England 2-1 United States.

