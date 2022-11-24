Read full article on original website
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
More Southern California Rain: The Next Pattern moves Into West Coast By End Month into First half of DecemberSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 29 points, Jamal Murray added 19 and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104. Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who led by 21 at one point during the fourth quarter with a run of 10 straight points midway through the quarter. John Wall had a season-high 23 points for the Clippers, who were down to 10 players with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard out due to injuries.
Dennis Johnson Already Had a Boston Celtics Connection Before Joining the Team in 1983
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Johnson played seven seasons with the Boston Celtics. The post Dennis Johnson Already Had a Boston Celtics Connection Before Joining the Team in 1983 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ayton has 29 points, 21 rebounds as Suns edge Jazz 113-112
PHOENIX (AP) — There was much debate during the NBA offseason about whether Deandre Ayton was worth a max contract. On nights like Saturday, the answer is a resounding yes. Ayton notched season highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz.
Anunoby scores 12 of his 26 in 4th, Raptors top Mavs 105-100
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, shot 8 for 15, making two of four from long distance. He had nine assists and seven rebounds.
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder’s first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.
Islanders score 3 times in 3rd, beat Flyers 5-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their fourth straight victory. The teams will complete the home-and-home set in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Zach Parise scored twice for the Islanders and Adam Pelech also scored to help New York improve to 8-3-0 at home. The injury-depleted Flyers are 0-7-3 in their last 10 contests and haven’t won since Nov. 8. Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia.
Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton’s putback slam on Booker’s missed layup gave the Suns a 102-97 advantage with 1:34 left. Ayton shot 11 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 on free throws. Cameron Payne added 16 points and 10 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points for Detroit.
