Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile, lost for the second time in two nights after losing for the first time ever to Seattle on Friday.
Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4
DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out of a tie for second place. Robertson set a Stars’ record in the fast-paced first period with at least a point in 16 consecutive games when he assisted on a power-play goal by Jamie Benn. Robertson’s two late goals gave him the NHL lead with 18. He has eight goals and nine assists in the last six games. Morrissey took a feed from Blake Wheeler to beat goalie Jake Oettinger.
Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots. St. Louis ended a two-game losing streak, handing Florida its fifth loss in seven games.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan help Kings beat Sharks 5-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night. Phillip Dananult, Victor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer stopped 24 shots. Anderson-Dolan scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period with a shot that beat Reimer to the glove-side. Anderson-Dolan also assisted on Kupari’s goal early in the third.
Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes left and Jack Campbell made 20 saves as the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed a stunning comeback by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. After Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took a roughing penalty at 17:34, Draisaitl finished off the visitors’ scoring outburst.
