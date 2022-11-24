ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Addicted To Quack

Oregon Volleyball Dominates Oregon State

On Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena, tonight’s match was all Oregon. They delivered, in convincing fashion, completely sweeping aside the Oregon State Beavers, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9. Oregon has been spectacular in Matthew Knight Arena this season, and has not lost a regular season game here for the first...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field

A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
CORVALLIS, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Fall To #10 North Carolina

The #18 Oregon Ducks were tested today in their first real competition of the season, against the #10 North Carolina Tar Heels. Did the Ducks pass the test? Yes. Did they fail the test? Also, yes. In all four quarters, Oregon would pull out to sizeable leads, leaving fans to...
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

MBB: another lackluster performance has fans scratching their heads

It’s still only November, but Oregon Men’s Basketball already appears to be facing an uphill battle this season. After at least producing a competitive game against one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation, the Ducks were easily routed by the Top 20 UCONN Huskies in their opening contest of the PK85 Invitational 83-59.
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

San Jose State vs. Hawaii: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.33 points per game. Hawaii and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
SAN JOSE, CA
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA

The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
Golf.com

These 6 new (or new-look!) courses have us giddy for their 2023 reveals

GOLF’s latest list of Top 100 Courses in the U.S. offers a snapshot of the game’s best playing grounds. But the landscape of golf is constantly evolving, and it’s destined to look different the next time our rankings roll around, with new courses built and old ones updated. In the spirit of anticipation, here are 6 courses we’re excited to see in the year ahead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

