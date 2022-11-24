Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
Aidan Chiles, nation's No. 17 quarterback, locked in with Oregon State Beavers 'family' — regardless of who comes calling
With less than a month until the early signing period, the quarterback carousel is beginning to turn. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florid State, prompting the Buckeyes to pursue Washington four-star signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz. If - and it's a big ...
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Volleyball Dominates Oregon State
On Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena, tonight’s match was all Oregon. They delivered, in convincing fashion, completely sweeping aside the Oregon State Beavers, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9. Oregon has been spectacular in Matthew Knight Arena this season, and has not lost a regular season game here for the first...
Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field
A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Stunning Collapse
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks suffered a historic collapse in Saturday's Civil War matchup against the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers. After holding a 31-10 lead in the third quarter, the visiting Ducks allowed the Beavers to storm back with 28 unanswered points. Oregon State ended its season with a...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Fall To #10 North Carolina
The #18 Oregon Ducks were tested today in their first real competition of the season, against the #10 North Carolina Tar Heels. Did the Ducks pass the test? Yes. Did they fail the test? Also, yes. In all four quarters, Oregon would pull out to sizeable leads, leaving fans to...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Addicted To Quack
MBB: another lackluster performance has fans scratching their heads
It’s still only November, but Oregon Men’s Basketball already appears to be facing an uphill battle this season. After at least producing a competitive game against one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation, the Ducks were easily routed by the Top 20 UCONN Huskies in their opening contest of the PK85 Invitational 83-59.
CBS Sports
San Jose State vs. Hawaii: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.33 points per game. Hawaii and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
WATCH: Cameron Brink pranks Tara VanDerveer
Cameron Brink appears to be a menace on and off the court
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
kptv.com
Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights. While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown. And there...
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
Tyseer Denmark's future impact could be similar to a past Duck who came a long ways too
The Oregon Ducks went across the country to secure a Top 150 prospect in four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark in the 2024 class out of Philadelphia. Denmark's future.
Golf.com
These 6 new (or new-look!) courses have us giddy for their 2023 reveals
GOLF’s latest list of Top 100 Courses in the U.S. offers a snapshot of the game’s best playing grounds. But the landscape of golf is constantly evolving, and it’s destined to look different the next time our rankings roll around, with new courses built and old ones updated. In the spirit of anticipation, here are 6 courses we’re excited to see in the year ahead.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Comments / 0