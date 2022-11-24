This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.33 points per game. Hawaii and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

