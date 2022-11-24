ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

Reforestation, native Hawaiian plants to be farmed on Wahiawa ag land

By Jenn Boneza
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXy25_0jMBdPEr00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Native Hawaiian reforestation, Polynesian food crops and showcasing nature working harmoniously. That’s just part of what’s already happening on Wahiawa ag land once a haven for illegal dumping and criminal activity.

Scott Wong, CEO of Ohana Hui Ventures, is leasing 433 acres.

It’s just a small portion of more than 4,200 acres owned by the Agribusiness Development Corporation. Land that was notorious for criminal activity, used as a dumping ground for years.

After more than a year of hard work clearing the land and environmental testing to ensure it’s safe, Wong was given approval to plant and is ready to put the land to good use.

“Our plan here on this property is to grow Polynesian vegetables and Asian vegetables, industrial hemp and a reforestation project,” Wong said.

He’s not working alone. He’s partnering with several other farmers, like Tristin Manuel of Maoli Farms, who’s planting medicinal Hawaiian roots like mamake and olena.

Manuel’s plan is to turn this 30,000 square foot are into a Hawaiian forest using plants that were native to the area.

“We’re going to be growing Ohia Lehua, Iliahi, Sandalwood, Koa trees and we’re going to try to grow Wiliwili,” Manuel said.

“The forest we’re creating will be the foundation of my native Hawaiian herbs, so my crops will go into my forest and be able to harvest them and be able to thrive and grow,” she explained.

Wongs reforestation plan will also incorporate ideas and methods discovered on an acre of the property he is leasing right next to Whitmore village.

Keoni Ford, another of Wong’s farming partners, lead KHON2 on a tour through what they call their Eden.

“What I love about this forest is you don’t have to go very far to harvest,” Ford said bending down to point out a jackfruit about a foot long hanging off a tree just a few inches from the ground.

“This garden was started by Uncle Ray. He was a community member and resident,” Ford explained. “And we want to use the intention of Uncle Ray and the garden that he created here to showcase Polynesian food farming.”

Ford continued through the forest pointing out the various kinds of bamboo and explained how their leaves provide a natural mulch, feeding the soil.

“Without any effort, without mechanical intention, we have more microbial life. It’s more alive here than any farmlands that we have outside of this orchard,” he said as he pushed away some leaves and picked up the rich, dark, reddish-brown soil.

“Certain trees fertilize and work with other trees and so they just start to help each other and it’s an ecosystem.”

Ford said they’ve only started to categorize the plant life growing there. He has identified 36 kinds of avocado, 20 kinds of citrus and countless other crops. All growing together.

“Just think about all the beauty of just the flowering plants that are here. There’s so much more just beyond the food that’s here. It’s just all the subtle accents of what it might look like in the Hawaiian forest, and we get a chance to kind of step away from what we view as traditional ag to see what ag might have looked like a few hundred years ago.”

Ford said they plan to use the forest to share and teach the community and want to plant similar areas on the outskirts of their farm.

In a statement, the ADC said:

“We are pleased by our board of directors’ decision this month to approve three new farming tenants to occupy ADC property in the Wahiawa area. This is the culmination of major strides made in the past three years by our agency to make our remaining vacant land in Central Oahu suitable for farming. These local farmers will soon begin planting crops and contribute to local food production.”

These three tenants have already begun prepping the land, which includes removing and hauling away trash, soil testing and installing irrigation lines. We want to thank the community for their patience as we worked in cleaning up and filling these unoccupied lands.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

Haleiwa Challenger is called OFF on Opening Days due to unfavorable swell direction

The Haleiwa Challenger presented by The Hawaiian Islands, the final stop of the World Surf League 2023 Challenger Series, has been called OFF for the first two days of the event window. Impending swell has event organizers eyeing down a start in ideal, Haleiwa conditions with unfavorable swell direction today, Nov. 26, and tomorrow, Nov. 27.
HALEIWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Holiday sales continue on small business Saturday

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii’s holiday shopping spree continues this weekend. Today, it was all about supporting local for small business Saturday, Nov. 26. Kennedy Mullenaux, manager of Sugarcane in Kaimuki, said, “Today is definitely the busiest day of our entire year. This is the day that, like, makes or breaks the rest of the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawai’i students create Filipino Curriculum Project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23 U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono met with Hawai’i public and private school students who are working on creating the first Filipino Curriculum Project. The project intends to highlight the culture, history and industry contributions Filipinos have made to Hawai’i and the U.S. It will be an elective curriculum […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
HONOLULU, HI
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy