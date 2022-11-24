US nuclear official Sam Brinton is facing accusations that they stole a suitcase at an airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Court documents reveal that the 35-year-old, who was appointed this year as the head of spent nuclear fuel management at the Department of Energy, allegedly stole a bag from a carousel at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport, leading to Brinton being charged with felony theft. After starting their new role as deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in June, Brinton was spotted on security footage in September retrieving a bag that appeared similar to one...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO