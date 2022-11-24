Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Read full article on original website
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty in connection with death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar, who was arrested in 2020 in connection with the disappearance of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being involved in the cover-up of her death, according to CNN affiliate KWTX and an attorney for Guillen’s family. Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after...
US nuclear official charged with stealing suitcase from airport
US nuclear official Sam Brinton is facing accusations that they stole a suitcase at an airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Court documents reveal that the 35-year-old, who was appointed this year as the head of spent nuclear fuel management at the Department of Energy, allegedly stole a bag from a carousel at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport, leading to Brinton being charged with felony theft. After starting their new role as deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in June, Brinton was spotted on security footage in September retrieving a bag that appeared similar to one...
Two people wounded in Dallas road rage attack
A gunman is on the loose after wounding two people in what may be a road rage attack in Dallas Tuesday evening. A couple were driving east on I-30 near the Lamar Street overpass
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker described himself as living in Texas during 2022 campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, facing renewed and growing questions about his residency in the final week of the runoff campaign, described himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas and said he decided to run for Georgia’s Senate seat while at his Texas “home,” according to a CNN KFile review of his campaign speeches.
Two victims of Apple store crash file lawsuits claiming negligence
Two victims injured when a car drove into an Apple store filed lawsuits Tuesday morning claiming various development companies failed to protect people by not installing barriers near the store. One person died and at least 19 others were injured after an SUV drove through an Apple store in Hingham,...
FBI warns of rise in costly technical support scams
For one couple, a month-long tech support scam ended up costing them $3 million.
Oath Keepers leader and associates convicted of multiple charges in seditious conspiracy case
A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and associate Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. While the jury split on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the...
Two more DeSantis administration officials named in lawsuit over migrant planes flown to Martha’s Vineyard
A class action lawsuit filed in September on behalf of an advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas two months ago has added two additional members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and an alleged “lead recruiter” of the migrants as defendants, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday.
