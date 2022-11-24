Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Laurel Salvation Army seeking volunteers this holiday season
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. starts raising money during the holidays. The Salvation Army in Laurel has set a goal of $160,000 to help families in need this year for this holiday season. Now,...
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army offers to-go plates on Thanksgiving
Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office told us what they are most thankful for this holiday season. Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. Firefighters working on Thanksgiving. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. While Thanksgiving Day is normally...
WDAM-TV
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
WDAM-TV
Community Christmas celebrations set to start as early as next week
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, a number of Christmas-related events will be going on across the Pine Belt. The Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at Sacred Heart High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Hattiesburg Tree Lighting following at Town Square Park.
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
WTOK-TV
Love’s Kitchen open on Thanksgiving
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love’s Kitchen provides food items to some of the less fortunate in our area year round five days a week. Thanksgiving is no different at the non-profit in Meridian but it does take on a special meaning. Dave Owen has been volunteering on this holiday...
WDAM-TV
39th ‘Christmas at the Village’ underway at Landrum’s Homestead & Village
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County business is inviting people to see what the holidays looked like more than a century ago. The Landrum family is hosting the 39th “Christmas at the Village” at Landrum’s Homestead & Village on Mississippi 15 south of Laurel. The event...
WDAM-TV
Black Friday shopping a money-saving tradition for many
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Many shoppers got an early start to catch the best bargains and deals in the Pine Belt, with some waking up before the sun to fill their shopping bags at Turtle Creek Mall. “We got up at 3 and we were here by 5 in the...
WDAM-TV
Small Business Saturday encourages spending with local merchants
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday. “It’s very important to shop Small Business Saturday, because we help out the community,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings in Hattiesburg. “You help us out, we help out the community, so the more money you spend, the more money we donate to organizations or community projects.”
WDAM-TV
LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
WDAM-TV
Pocket Museum receives American Planning Association honors
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg was recently recognized at the 2022 Conference for Alabama- Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association for its Pocket Museum. The museum received the “Great Public Space” award, in which the APA recognizes the public spaces that exemplify how the built environment...
WDAM-TV
LFD reminder: Civil Service exam set for Dec. 17
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown is reminding those interested in becoming a firefighter of an upcoming, early step in the process. A mandatory state civil service exam is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, with those interested seated no later than 8 a.m. The state exam...
WTOK-TV
Todd Tilghman headlines Holiday concert at Temple Theater
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Music lovers are in for a real treat Saturday night as the Temple Theater will play host to a big concert. Meridian’s Todd Tilghman is bringing his holiday show to the Queen City along with some special guests. Todd will perform the new Christmas production,...
WDAM-TV
Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm not affected by Pine Belt up-and-down weather
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas trees tend to take three to five years to grow. So, how has the unusual weather his year affected the trees in the Pine Belt?. Not too bad at all, said Robert Smith, co-owner of Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm. “The trees will actually drown...
WDAM-TV
Bahamian exchange student thankful for USM study abroad program
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi not only attracts locals but also people from far and wide. “There was an opportunity that arose to get a level education, and I took that opportunity and ran with it,” said Ka’lon Duncanson. Many are familiar with the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian
Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
WTOK-TV
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
WDAM-TV
Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day. Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless...
desotocountynews.com
