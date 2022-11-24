Read full article on original website
11-year-old boy rescues baby sister from fire
An 11-year-old boy saved his baby sister from a home fire just days before Thanksgiving, and now his family is left struggling after losing nearly all their belongings in the blaze.
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WMDT.com
Blessings for Badges gives out food to first responders working on Thanksgiving
DELAWARE- First responders working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex County will get a homemade hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badge. The event is kicking off right now starting at 5:30 and will be bringing food...
seaislenews.com
Shore Regatta is Thanksgiving Tradition
Jack Devine, who is 82 years old, said his cardiologist has given him two words of advice to stay healthy: Keep rowing. On Thanksgiving morning, Devine and his rowing partner, Jack Brooks, were doing just that while plying the picturesque waters of Great Egg Harbor Bay in their two-man boat.
WMDT.com
Laurel crash claims life of Salisbury man, injures five others
LAUREL, Del. – A Salisbury man has died and five other people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in the Laurel area. At around 7:40 a.m., police say a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road, east of Chandler Road. At the same time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria reportedly failed to maintain its lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel, ultimately colliding with the dump truck.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
Cape Gazette
Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night helps HAP save pets
Humane Animal Partners (formerly Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA) held its major Sussex County fundraising event, Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, Nov. 16 at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens, where attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening of casino games, dining, drinking, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Lights switch to flip on for the season Dec. 3
To help make spirits merry and bright, Lewes Lights is keeping it simple this year, focusing on the spirit of giving and spreading joy throughout the community. Elves are concentrating on getting more homes and businesses east of Route 1 to decorate with lights as they celebrate the season, and register to be on the free Christmas lights driving tour map. Every illuminated home sparks neighboring homes to put up lights. Together, they make Lewes glow and add to the collective joy, which is bigger than competition. Awards have been eliminated this year.
WBOC
Serious Crash in Lincoln Area
LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
WBOC
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome.
