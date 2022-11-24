Read full article on original website
KEYT
UCSB falls in five sets to Hawaii in Big West volleyball thriller
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos tried their best to keep Hawaii from winning the Big West title at the Thunderdome but the Rainbow Wahine rallied past UCSB in a five set thriller. UCSB took a two sets to one lead with an exciting 28-26 third set victory only...
KEYT
SBCC Vaqueros finish off historic season with a decisive Beach Bowl win
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What a rush!. Santa Barbara City College ran over the College of the Desert 44-23 in the Beach Bowl to complete a record-breaking season for the Vaqueros. Brandon Smith ran for 221 yards with 3 touchdowns as he was named MVP of the game. The Vaqueros...
Atascadero Greyhounds win CIF division championship
Team will learn over the weekend who they will play in regional championship. – The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 Friday night to win the CIF Championship in Division V. The game was a rematch of a game in Santa Maria on Oct. 28, when the Panthers beat the...
KEYT
Hancock works overtime to win Strawberry Bowl Game
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Arath Acosta booted a 45-yard field goal in overtime to lift Alan Hancock to a 20-17 victory over Moorpark in the Strawberry Bowl. It's the Bulldogs third bowl game win in the past five seasons as they finish the year 6-5. After a scoreless first half...
Atascadero defeats Pioneer Valley to secure CIF Central Section Championship
The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated Pioneer Valley Friday night to secure the CIF Central Section Championship in Division Five, winning 27-13.
Ventura, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Newbury Park High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. The Simi Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping
Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
Daily Nexus
University scrapped decades-old housing plans for Munger Hall, documents reveal
Two decades ago, UC Santa Barbara set out to plan the future of its campus and student housing, envisioning the construction of new residential structures and redevelopment of existing buildings that would vastly remake the university. Ultimately, UCSB didn’t execute the bulk of the campus development plan that it spent...
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
cohaitungchi.com
17 Awesome Adventures & Things to Do in Ventura, California
Every town has certain monuments and activities that are absolutely non-negotiable for tourists. The same is true here, so make your way down this list of essential things to do in Ventura. 1. Admire Ventura City Hall. Ventura City Hall, aka the County Courthouse, is a must on your list...
Santa Barbara Independent
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
Man and dog suffer major injury in crash with a pillar in Albertsons parking lot in Goleta
A male driver and their dog suffered major injury and had to be extracted after striking a pillar in the Albertsons parking lot on Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Man and dog suffer major injury in crash with a pillar in Albertsons parking lot in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident
Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Daniel Dupont returned to his position after a brief leave of absence following an incident where Dupont was documented using a racial slur. The post Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
U-S Coast Guard Assests From Ventura County Rescue 2 Sailors Off Santa Cruz Island
(Photos of the rescue courtesy of USCG) The United States Coast Guard use their assets based in Ventura County to rescue two stranded sailors off Santa Cruz Island after their boat had run aground on Thanksgiving Day. The rescue began with a distress signal late Thursday morning. It was tracked...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
Coastal View
Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing
New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million
A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Santa Maria man dead after being fatally shot
A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan St. and south College drive Friday night. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gun shot wounds. His identity is not being released at this time. SMPD found the man unresponsive in The post Santa Maria man dead after being fatally shot appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
thekatynews.com
Use this Self-Storage Provider in Santa Barbara
