Santa Barbara, CA

KEYT

Hancock works overtime to win Strawberry Bowl Game

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Arath Acosta booted a 45-yard field goal in overtime to lift Alan Hancock to a 20-17 victory over Moorpark in the Strawberry Bowl. It's the Bulldogs third bowl game win in the past five seasons as they finish the year 6-5. After a scoreless first half...
MOORPARK, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping

Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
LOMPOC, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California

Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
OJAI, CA
cohaitungchi.com

17 Awesome Adventures & Things to Do in Ventura, California

Every town has certain monuments and activities that are absolutely non-negotiable for tourists. The same is true here, so make your way down this list of essential things to do in Ventura. 1. Admire Ventura City Hall. Ventura City Hall, aka the County Courthouse, is a must on your list...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools

Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
MONTECITO, CA
Coastal View

Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing

New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
CARPINTERIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million

A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria man dead after being fatally shot

A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan St. and south College drive Friday night. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gun shot wounds. His identity is not being released at this time. SMPD found the man unresponsive in The post Santa Maria man dead after being fatally shot appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
SANTA BARBARA, CA

