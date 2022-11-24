ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqwLf_0jMBcVMA00

Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When everybody quits complaining about this win, they'll realize Arkansas' overtime win will help.

Whatever that magic formula is they use in March will count this as a win over a ranked team without maybe their best player for the Razorbacks.

Don't get too worried about a 74-70 win by the No. 9 Hogs over No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday night in the last game of the Maui Jim Invitational over in Hawaii.

Both of these teams were worn out, but the Hogs had a bigger, more talented team and that paid off somehow getting to overtime, then hanging on.

No, the Razorbacks didn't play their best. It was downright sloppy in the first half and most of the second half.

They got it to some extra time mainly on the experience and strength of senior Kamani Johnson and sophomore transfer Trevon Brazile.

San Diego State Coach Brian Dutcher After Loss (TV-G; 6:06)

Johnson, who hasn't seen an awful lot of playing time lately, had 7 points and 7 rebounds. They came at the point of a game it looked like the Hogs didn't simply have the energy to win in the second half.

Brazile, though, had maybe his best game. He led the Hogs with 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds but it was a dive for a loose ball with 7 seconds left and the awareness to call a quick timeout that got the thing to overtime.

Actually, it set up a Johnson rebound and put-back of Anthony Black's missed layup with a couple of seconds to go that added the points to get there.

In overtime Johnson controlled things, grabbing rebounds on both ends, getting a couple of steals and hitting free throws.

Yes, the Hogs played bad in the first half and most of the second half.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black guards San Diego State Aztecs Darri Trammell in the first half of the third-place game at the Maui Jim Invitational on Wednesday night. (Maui Invitational)

Fans should take the win, however. In March it's still a win over a ranked team on a neutral floor without maybe their best player.

Most importantly, though, these Hogs showed something that really can't be measured fighting through dead legs after three games in three days, two of them against ranked teams.

That will be measured in March.

HOGS FEED:

LIVE REACTION TO HOGS' OVERTIME WIN OVER SAN DIEGO STATE IN MAUI

AZTECS THE MATCH-UP ARKANSAS NEEDED AFTER TOUGH LOSS

MUSSELMAN SQUARES OFF AGAINST FORMER RIVAL

SEC ROUND-UP: LANE KIFFIN STAKES HEAT UP, GATORS PULL SCHOLARSHIP FOR RACIAL SLURS

HOGS MOTIVATION AGAINST MISSOURI IS MORE PRACTICE TIME; TIGERS JUST QUALIFYING FOR A BOWL

CREIGHTON DELIVERS CLINIC TO HOGS ON VALUE OF TEAMWORK

LOTS OF POSITIVES FOR HOGS IN LOSING CLOSE ONE TO NO. 10 CREIGHTON

SEC ROLL CALL TROLLS VANDERBILT FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

SEC SHORTS HAS TENNESSEE, OLE MISS MEETS WITH THE PLAYOFFS

AUBURN POTENTIALLY STUCK IN A TEEN ROM-COM

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS FROM RAZORBACKS BLOWING OUT LOUISVILLE IN MAUI

TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS PROBABLY WON'T WAIT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING

OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN MAY HAVE GIVEN A CLUE TO WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH AUBURN

DID PITTMAN LAY GROUNDWORK TO SHOP AGGIES BLACK FRIDAY SALE?

WATCH: ANDY HODGES RECAPS HUGE ARKANSAS WIN OVER OLE MISS

ELON MUSK, AUBURN BOOSTERS BIGGEST KEYS FOR PRESSURE ON OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
High School Football PRO

Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nashville High School football team will have a game with Elkins High School on November 25, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NASHVILLE, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy