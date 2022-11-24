Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
techeblog.com
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
Futurism
A Scientist Is Crowdfunding an Experiment to Check if We Live in a Simulation
By now, most people have heard of the "simulation theory" that we live in an advanced virtual world — but one theoretical physicist now says he not only has a way to test the concept, but is crowdfunding to make it happen. In an essay for The Conversation, physicist...
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
TechRadar
Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet
We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
Decades-old math theorem cracks US government encryption algorithm
The information security landscape is rapidly changing in response to quantum computing technology, which is capable of cracking modern encryption techniques in minutes, but a promising US government encryption algorithm for the post-quantum world was just cracked in less than an hour thanks to a decades-old math theorem. In July...
technewstoday.com
How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal Through Walls
As a radio wave, the Wi-Fi signal transmitted by your router is subject to electromagnetic interference and absorption. The interference comes from appliances that generate radio waves in a similar frequency. This is typically easier to deal with compared to the issue of signal absorption/reflection, which occurs with pretty much most objects.
The Windows Club
Ethernet cable internet speed limited to 100 Mbps
Today, most people tend to prefer using Wi-Fi as their primary means of connecting to the internet while at home. And there is nothing wrong with that since Wi-Fi is fast, but most importantly, it is convenient. However, it is still clear that connecting to the internet via an Ethernet connection is still the best method. If you want reliable speeds that range from 100Mbps to 1Gbps, then an Ethernet connection is your best bet, no matter what anyone says. Now, there are times when those with a Gigabit fiber connection are unable to get the 1Gbps speed they pay for since the Ethernet cable internet speed is capped at 100Mbps.
Comments / 0