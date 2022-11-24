ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: The Club Q massacre is a painful reminder of just how vulnerable LGBT lives are in the US

On Thanksgiving, US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called the owners of Club Q in Colorado Springs to offer their condolences after a shooter opened fire and killed five people.The call itself reveals the dual nature of LGBT+ life in America. It came after an unspeakable crime committed in what should be a safe haven. At the same time, that a president – let alone an 80-year-old white Catholic – would call and offer his condolences would have been unthinkable even 15 years ago. Then again, Mr Biden’s record on LGBT+ rights from his time as a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vice

Inside One of America’s Deadliest Police Departments

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — At just 22 years old, Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed with a silenced assault rifle, fired from the back of an unmarked police car. That made him the 33rd person killed by the Vallejo, California, police department since 2000. When police responded to reports of...
VALLEJO, CA
The Independent

Russia passes law banning promotion of LGBT propaganda among adults

Russia‘s parliament has today passed a law that bans promoting “LGBT propaganda” to people of all ages. The third and final reading of the law expands an existing ban which previously applied to children only. Propaganda includes any attempt to promote homosexuality online, in film, books, advertising or in public. Any event or act regarded as breaking the law could incur a heavy fine.The fine will be up to 400,000 roubles ($6,600) for individuals and up to 5 million roubles ($82,100) for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.Critics see the...
The Guardian

Spanish right launch sexist attacks on equality minister over consent law

Rightwing and far-right Spanish politicians have used the controversy surrounding Spain’s new “only yes means yes” consent law to launch bitterly sexist and personal attacks on Irene Montero, the Podemos MP and equality minister who championed the legislation. The law, introduced by Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government after...
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...

