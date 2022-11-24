Read full article on original website
Here’s How Rep. Lauren Boebert Smeared LGBTQ People On Social Media Before Offering Prayers For The Victims Of The Colorado Springs Gay Club Shooting
Many of her posts have been directed at trans people and drag queens, whom she has accused of "grooming" children.
Biden official mocks 'oppression' voiced by 'White protesters' against lockdowns, shares defense of BLM riots
The DOE official said, 'That feeling of ‘oppression’ these white protesters have voiced is [because of]... their perceived loss of power & privilege'
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
US woman detained by Saudi officials after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
A 34-year-old American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter that she and her young daughter had been lured to the kingdom and trapped there since 2019. Carly Morris told relatives three years ago that she was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for a...
Ex-Trump Lawyer Slammed As A 'Monster' After Vile Take On Club Q Shooting
Right-wing attorney Jenna Ellis, who has a history of anti-LGBTQ bigotry, suggested the victims deserved to suffer in hell.
US diplomat highlights CNN's report on 'unspeakable' rapes of Iranian activists in detention
In a tweet, US envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the acts of sexual violence perpetrated by Iranian officials and described in the CNN report about sexual violence were "unspeakable."
Tucker Carlson Guest Blames LGBTQ 'Evil Agenda' for Colorado Shooting
After the tragedy at Club Q, right-wing pundits continue attacking the LGBTQ community with accusations of "grooming" children.
Kevin Kiley called out California’s ballot counting on Fox News. Why is it slow?
“We have a government that doesn’t perform, that has an extremely low standard of performance,” Kiley said Sunday on Fox News’ “The Next Revolution.”
Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
Abbott orders Texas Military Department to use every available strategy to combat border crisis
Photo byTexas Army National Guard Photos by 1st Lt. Steven Wesolowski. Used under Creative Commons. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to take a hard line on border security and what he perceives as failings from the Biden Administration to secure the southern border.
Opinion: Democrats Failed to Make Gains in California House Races
Republican Congressman Mike Garcia had a target painted on his back this year. Garcia barely won a special election in 2020 and a full term later that year, twice defeating Democrat Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, the second time by just 333 votes. However, Garcia’s district, in the northern...
Voices: The Club Q massacre is a painful reminder of just how vulnerable LGBT lives are in the US
On Thanksgiving, US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called the owners of Club Q in Colorado Springs to offer their condolences after a shooter opened fire and killed five people.The call itself reveals the dual nature of LGBT+ life in America. It came after an unspeakable crime committed in what should be a safe haven. At the same time, that a president – let alone an 80-year-old white Catholic – would call and offer his condolences would have been unthinkable even 15 years ago. Then again, Mr Biden’s record on LGBT+ rights from his time as a...
Colorado LGBT nightclub shooter is nonbinary, uses they/them pronouns, attorneys say
The suspect who killed five people and injured 19 others in a mass shooting at the LGBT Club Q nightclub is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, his attorneys said.
Inside One of America’s Deadliest Police Departments
VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — At just 22 years old, Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed with a silenced assault rifle, fired from the back of an unmarked police car. That made him the 33rd person killed by the Vallejo, California, police department since 2000. When police responded to reports of...
Acceptance of LGBTQ People Is Growing and Violence Won't Stop It | Opinion
Support for LGBTQ rights is at an all-time high but it has not immunized our society against tragedies like the one that unfolded Saturday night.
Russia passes law banning promotion of LGBT propaganda among adults
Russia‘s parliament has today passed a law that bans promoting “LGBT propaganda” to people of all ages. The third and final reading of the law expands an existing ban which previously applied to children only. Propaganda includes any attempt to promote homosexuality online, in film, books, advertising or in public. Any event or act regarded as breaking the law could incur a heavy fine.The fine will be up to 400,000 roubles ($6,600) for individuals and up to 5 million roubles ($82,100) for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.Critics see the...
Spanish right launch sexist attacks on equality minister over consent law
Rightwing and far-right Spanish politicians have used the controversy surrounding Spain’s new “only yes means yes” consent law to launch bitterly sexist and personal attacks on Irene Montero, the Podemos MP and equality minister who championed the legislation. The law, introduced by Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government after...
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
