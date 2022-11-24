ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief

A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan Street and South College Drive Friday night, according to Santa Maria Police Department. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His identity is not being released at The post 21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

