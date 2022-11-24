Read full article on original website
Woman found dead on Santa Maria sidewalk
Santa Maria police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman found in the city early Monday morning.
One arrested for suspected DUI after driving into light pole Sunday morning
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested the driver for a suspected DUI after the driver collided with a traffic light pole at the intersection of Johnson and San Luis Drive around 1:50 a.m Sunday. The single passenger was injured in the crash and was taken...
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 9100 block of Highway 101 in Los Alamos at 6:15 a.m. The post Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief
A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan Street and South College Drive Friday night, according to Santa Maria Police Department. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His identity is not being released at The post 21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
Cal Poly Police seeking information about burglary
Cal Poly police are seeking information regarding a burglary at the Performing Arts Center on the evening of Friday, Nov. 25th between 6:15 and 7:05 p.m.
Flowers placed to remember San Luis Obispo residents found dead near crash site
Flowers now sit at the site of a crash that may have claimed the lives of two San Luis Obispo residents.
SLO County motorcyclist transported to hospital by helicopter after crash
A helicopter transported an Arroyo Grande man to the hospital Friday morning after he crashed his motorcycle in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol. The unnamed man was riding his motorcycle on a dirt portion of Huasna Townsite Road at about 10 a.m. Friday when he struck...
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
Police investigating fatal shooting in Santa Maria
Just before 8:45 p.m., police say officers responded to the 700 block of Meehan St., next to Bill Libbon Elementary School, for a report of a shooting.
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
Structure fire destroys home in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Friday on the 1600 block of Gunderson.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman
The 22-year-old woman was found in Perris by Riverside County Sheriff's Department after a civilian recognized the missing person. The post SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
When Cambria man was hospitalized, SLO nurse stepped in to care for his dog
“This was the kindest gesture I have ever received! I was beyond grateful, and so was my boy,” Michael Walsh said.
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
