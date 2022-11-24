Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO