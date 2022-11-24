Read full article on original website
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile - Official Underworld Launch Trailer
Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld. Check out the latest trailer to see what else to expect, including new cosmetics, a new limited-time mode, and more. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season. Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld kicks off on November...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Levincia Gym (Electric)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Eletric Type Gym Test in Levincia and defeat the Gym Leader Iono. 11:01 Levincia Electric-type Gym Leader Iono Battle. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out...
IGN
Fall Guys - Official World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Three iconic costumes featuring Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are available now in Fall Guys. Additionally, a number of other goodies from Capcom are also available now until November 30 in the Fall Guys store. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
IGN
Modvitnirs Rig - Buried Treasure 1 - Fruits of Industry
Once you’ve retrieved the Fruits of Industry Treasure Map from Alberich Hollow, return to Modvitnir’s Rig and vault up the ledge on the beach. You’ll be able to see the Buried Treasure glowing on the ground to your right. Modvitnir's Rig - Buried Treasure 1 - Fruits...
IGN
SpiderHeck - Official New Update Trailer
SpiderHeck's Trials of Jazeps update is available now. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the update, bringing new maps, custom tiers, and more to the couch co-op brawler game.
IGN
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Trailer
Get ready to squash bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination, the upcoming 12-player PvE co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries that's coming to PC Early Access in 2023. Expect three playable classes, defense-building, large-scale battles, and more.
IGN
IGN AMA - “What In-Game Item Do You Want In Real Life?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
IGN
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
Take It to the Next Level With Northern Tool’s Amazing Cyber Monday Sale
Every shop deserves a big upgrade.
IGN
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 9, 2022. A demo is available now on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Watch the trailer for another at the upcoming JRPG, including combat, characters, and more. In Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent, the continent...
IGN
Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore
The Treasure Map for Washed Ashore is found on Alberich Island, however, you cannot reach it until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of equipment. Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore. * Prerequisite: Complete the Forging Destiny main quest. Rewards:
IGN
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
IGN
Save $30 On Mysterium This Cyber Monday
Get your kids and friends into tabletop games with this classic one-versus-all mystery game. Mysterium is one of our favorite games for big groups because it's easy to learn and only lasts about 45 minutes. Get Mysterium for just $24.99 from Amazon today. Don't miss out on Amazon's massive buy...
IGN
Wingspan Is Discounted 28% for Cyber Monday
Wingspan isn't your typical board game. Sure, you'll spend the game trying to win by hatching eggs and getting new birds, but the real win is the bird facts you learn along the way. This award-winning game is ideal for your nerdiest friends (read: me) or your most contemplative kid, because you'll likely get lost in conversation about the beautiful artwork on each card or the fascinating true trivia you'll learn about birds. Get Wingspan for just $46.99 from Amazon and get learnin'.
IGN
Elden Ring Is on Sale for Cyber Monday 2022
The Black Friday deal on Elden Ring is now a Cyber Monday deal. You can grab yourself a copy of the sensational Elden Ring for just $35 from the folks over at Walmart. It's highly unlikely that we'll be shutting up about this deal now that we've found it. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get your hands on a copy of this amazing title. For more gaming discounts, check out our full round-up on the best video game Cyber Monday deals.
IGN
Thinking Out of The Box! GIGABYTE Offers Stylish Motherboards And Graphics Cards.
Find out what you need to know about GIGABYTE'S line of AMD/Intel CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs and range of high-end motherboards.
IGN
The Settlers: New Allies - Official Developer Update Video
The Settlers: New Allies will be available on Windows PC on February 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order now on Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The game is also in development for Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch. Join creative director Christian...
IGN
Gran Turismo Boss Expects the Series to Arrive on PC
The Gran Turismo racing series could make the leap from PlayStation to PC according to series' creator Kazunori Yamauchi. As reported by PC Gamer, Yamauchi told GTPlanet at the Gran Turismo World Finals that developer Polyphony Digital would consider bringing the racing franchise to PC, saying "yes, I do think so", when asked if it was a possibility.
IGN
Last Chance to Bag This Incredible PlayStation Plus Deal
This is your final warning, as Cyber Monday and extended Black Friday deals will expire after today at most retailers, and this includes the fan favourite PlayStation Plus deal. This has been the most popular deal with the IGN audience over the past few days, and it's easy to see why.
IGN
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount
Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
