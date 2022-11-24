Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
Crypto Biz: Institutions short Bitcoin as SBF is ‘deeply sorry’ for FTX collapse
The monumental collapse of FTX will go down as one of the biggest corporate scandals of all time. But, at least Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, is sorry. On Nov. 22, the disgraced founder of FTX penned a letter to his former employees describing his role in the company’s bankruptcy. “I never intended this to happen,” he wrote. “I did not realize the full extent of the margin position, nor did I realize the magnitude of the risk posed by a hyper-correlated crash.” Get this: SBF still thinks the company can be saved because “there are billion of dollars of genuine interest from new investors.” Shouldn’t he be preoccupied with trying to avoid jail right now?
Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency
Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to indicate that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says
"The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," investment strategist Ed Yardeni said.
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Moves $7.8M in MATIC To Binance
Data shows a Polygon whale has just moved around $7.8 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Binance, something that may be bearish for the crypto’s price. Polygon Whale Has Just Transferred 9 Million MATIC On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
Where To Buy, Sell And Trade Crypto Following FTX Disaster
The untimely, controversial and crypto-market damaging implosion of the FTX exchange platform left traders with a nagging dilemma – where to easily but securely buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies right now. Truth be told, there are more than 600 crypto exchange platforms across the world right now so finding...
