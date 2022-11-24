ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Act quick — the JBL Clip 4 is nearly half off with this Black Friday offer

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lf8hi_0jMBVja900

JBL speakers are powered by the luxury audio brand Harmon Kardon, which is why they sound so incredibly good. Looking for something compact and durable? The JBL Clip 4 is a convenient Bluetooth speaker to consider. This thing is so small, you can actually slip it into your pants pockets.

This tiny but mighty portable speaker can be attached to virtually any bag, strap, or handle. As the name suggests, the JBL Clip 4 has a handle that latches shut like a clip, so you know it'll never pop off. JBL also reinforced the portable speaker with robust IP67 water and dust-proofing.

You can purchase the JBL Clip 4 in six different shades and patterns. While this portable device normally costs about $80, Amazon has slashed the price tag by nearly half this holiday season. Grab this offer to score this USB-C-powered portable speaker for less than $50 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4So0jk_0jMBVja900

JBL Clip 4 portable speaker: $79.95 $44.95 at Amazon

Listen to all your favorite tunes with this surprisingly robust little portable speaker. The JBL Clip 4 lasts for 10 hours on average and it can withstand exposure to water as well as dust. At less than $50, this is a deal you cannot miss. View Deal

Looking for something bigger and badder? Go check out our list of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals to see what else is available. From soundbars to waterproof speakers, we've seen quite a few of these versatile audio gadgets on sale this year. There's probably another great deal just waiting to be discovered.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5

Black Friday flew by, but don’t worry if you missed out on finding the perfect pair of headphones. There are still a ton of awesome Black Friday headphone deals out there. Many retailers are heavily discounting some of the best headphones around, so whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. Big-name brands like Bose and Sony feature along with many others too. To help you figure out where to start, read on while we take you through all the best Black Friday deals.
Android Headlines

Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers

Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
Android Police

Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
money.com

The Best Black Friday Deals on Headphones — Up to 50% off Beats, Sony, JBL and Samsung

It's that time of year again and shoppers everywhere are gearing up for the biggest shopping event of the year: Black Friday. This year, we're bringing you the best deals on headphones from some of the top brands, including Beats by Dre, Sony, JBL and Samsung. You can save up to 60% off popular models, so read on to find out more and get ready to shop.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
Android Headlines

The JBL Go 3 is now half price for Black Friday

JBL is a company that’s known for delivering quality audio devices for really good prices. The portable JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker has gotten a deep discount for Black Friday. The discount brings the price down to just $24.99. If you’re looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker that’s ultra-portable...
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy