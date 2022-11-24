Act quick — the JBL Clip 4 is nearly half off with this Black Friday offer

JBL speakers are powered by the luxury audio brand Harmon Kardon, which is why they sound so incredibly good. Looking for something compact and durable? The JBL Clip 4 is a convenient Bluetooth speaker to consider. This thing is so small, you can actually slip it into your pants pockets.

This tiny but mighty portable speaker can be attached to virtually any bag, strap, or handle. As the name suggests, the JBL Clip 4 has a handle that latches shut like a clip, so you know it'll never pop off. JBL also reinforced the portable speaker with robust IP67 water and dust-proofing.

You can purchase the JBL Clip 4 in six different shades and patterns. While this portable device normally costs about $80, Amazon has slashed the price tag by nearly half this holiday season. Grab this offer to score this USB-C-powered portable speaker for less than $50 .

Listen to all your favorite tunes with this surprisingly robust little portable speaker. The JBL Clip 4 lasts for 10 hours on average and it can withstand exposure to water as well as dust. At less than $50, this is a deal you cannot miss.

Looking for something bigger and badder? Go check out our list of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals to see what else is available. From soundbars to waterproof speakers, we've seen quite a few of these versatile audio gadgets on sale this year. There's probably another great deal just waiting to be discovered.