Column: Giving to others is how we express true thanksgiving

By Webb Hoggard Columnist
 3 days ago

The words “give” and “thanks” are forever connected. Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the truth that gratitude and generosity are tied to one another.

A fundamental part of us needs a physical representation of an inner feeling. We want to display our personal impressions publicly.

Baptism is a symbolic giving of ourselves to God. Communion is a symbol of our gratitude for Christ’s giving to us. A wedding is a symbolic ceremony that provides context to decades of fidelity. Birthdays are symbolic celebrations of an entire year of survival, joy and accomplishment.

We need checkpoints to show in reality what has taken place in the vapor called life.

The idea of expressing thanks through giving shows up in the second generation of humanity. Abel sacrifices a lamb to God. God accepted this act of worship because He knew Abel’s heart was to obey and honor Him.

Noah built an altar and sacrificed immediately after his family survived the worldwide flood. Abraham gave the offering of a tenth of everything he owned to Melchizedek. Jacob sees the heavenly angels go to and fro in heaven and wakes up to build an altar and sacrifice to God.

Moses makes an elaborate system of sacrifices to assist the people of Israel in worship. David dances through the streets of Jerusalem in honor of the Lord with no care of what his followers or wives think.

We are impressed to give when we recognize our many blessings. Someone unwilling to give seems selfish. A lady recently came to my office and handed me some money. She said she wanted to be a blessing to a family this Christmas season.

“When I was young, someone came to my mother and handed her $1,000,” she told me. “They must have known how difficult things were for us. I want to help someone else because I’m not in the same place I was then.”

That’s what gratitude looks like. It’s not just a feeling; it’s giving.

I have often told my people that something magical happens when you bless others. Somehow my $20 means more in your pocket than in mine. It’s true. No matter how valuable your money is to you, it means more to someone else when you give it.

Maybe the phrase, “It’s more blessed to give than receive,” is accurate. It was Jesus who said that after all. Your gratitude needs expression, so what are you going to give away? What gift have you received that you need to write down your appreciation? What thankfulness do you need to commemorate with giving?

Jesus tells us there is no love like laying down your life for someone else. Who will you remind of your gratitude? If you feel like you can’t bless anyone right now, please understand that God trusts people who are grateful and generous. These attributes prove you are a worthwhile investment.

Paying it forward is powerful! It blesses you and them, and it blesses the Lord. I will bless the Lord.

