With endowment, Nixon scholarship award could grow

A scholarship named for a beauty salon owner who was a benefactor to a number of local charitable causes is the 12th managed by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to reach endowment status.

The Faye M. Nixon Scholarship, which was offered to Perquimans County High School seniors for the first time in 2022 and — fittingly — won by Nixon's granddaughter, Kaileigh Nixon, is now an endowed scholarship, said Carson Stallings, president of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc.

“An endowed scholarship is a donation made to the foundation in memory of an individual or cause," Stallings said. "The funds given are then invested by the school foundation and proceeds are used to fund a scholarship for years to come.”

Stallings says additional dollars can always be added over time to the endowment, but the principal amount itself will never be spent.

The Faye M. Nixon Scholarship was $500 the first time it was offered. With a $13,000 endowment now supporting the scholarship, the annual award will be between $500 and $750. As the endowment grows, so will the annual award, the foundation said.

According to the foundation, Nixon was a self-employed hairdresser who owned and operated Forestburg Beauty Salon for many years. She later returned to college and earned an associate degree in business administration.

"She cherished moments of giving back to her community through her church and the Women of Moose with projects like Thanksgiving meals for the area nursing home residents and shopping for gifts for needy children during the holidays," the foundation said.

Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the foundation, said endowing the scholarship is "simply another way for Faye’s impact of helping others to continue even today."

To qualify for the Faye M. Nixon scholarship, applicants must be accepted to attend a two- or four-year college or university, have a grade-point-average of 3.0 or higher, have no discipline referrals and "show evidence of giving back to school and community" while they're in high school.

Recipients are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and character. First priority will be given to any descendant of J.W. or Faye M. Nixon.

Anyone interested in contributing to the endowment, can send a check to PCSF, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC. 27944 and earmark it “Nixon Scholarship."