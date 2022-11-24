Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
TMZ.com
Biaggio Ali Walsh Talks Pressure Fighting As Muhammad Ali's Grandson
Muhammad Ali is arguably the greatest athlete of all time -- and a god amongst pugilists ... so when his grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, decided to enter the family business, the decision came with a whole heap of pressure!. Now, 24-year-old Ali Walsh is just days away from his PFL...
Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Scores First Round Knockout in MMA Debut – PFL 2022 World Championship (Highlights)
Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxer and human rights activist Muhammad Ali, made a splash in his MMA debut on Friday night. Squaring off with Tom Graesser in an amateur bout as part of the 2022 PFL World Championship prelims, Ali Walsh gave the crowd a moment to remember right out of the gate with a brutal knockout just 45 seconds into the contest.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo – “I’ll be back in February”
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo says he will return to the ring in February to resume his stalled career. The unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), the twin brother of the more ambitious undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell, has been off the grid for the last 17 months, not defending his WBC title.
The Ring Magazine
Charles Conwell decisions Juan Carlos Abreu to remain unbeaten
CARSON, Calif. – Junior middleweight Charles Conwell remained unbeaten Saturday night, defeating hard-hitting Juan Carlos Abreu by majority decision at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, but the other two judges scored the bout 98-92 and 96-94 for Conwell, who improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts.
Regis Prograis: 'I know I'm the best, I just need to prove it'
Regis Prograis' talent makes him too risky for the big names in the junior welterweight division to face him. Winning the vacant belt on Saturday will give him some leverage.
‘We’re dealing with a freak’: Meet Adam Azim, the 20-year-old boxer scaring world champions
It is a chilling statement uttered with the most flattering of intentions: “We’re dealing with a freak.”Those are the words of boxing promoter Ben Shalom, speaking over Zoom, pacing back and forth in a room that appears to have just a few small windows – just below the ceiling, along the back wall. You’d think he was a military commander fruitlessly planning how to take down Godzilla, but the Boxxer chief is in fact on the side of the monster in question here.And that monster is Adam Azim. It might seem an odd way to describe the 5ft 11in, 20-year-old...
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
The Ring Magazine
Yokasta Valle wins title in third division, outpoints Evelyn Bermudez to win unified junior fly belts
CARSON, Calif. – Yokasta Valle fulfilled a goal of winning a world title belt in three different weight classes. Valle outboxed Evelyn Bermudez, winning by majority decision Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 99-91 and 97-93 for Valle, who improves to 27-2, 9 knockouts.
