dawgnation.com
Lane Kiffin reportedly makes decision regarding his coaching future between Ole Miss and Auburn
Earlier this week, Kiffin went to great lengths to refute a report that he was going to step down as Ole Miss’ coach on Friday and accept the Auburn opening. Auburn is searching for a replacement for their head coach after firing Bryan Harsin in October. The Tigers are 2-1 under interim coach Cadillac Williams and take on Alabama today at 3:30 p.m. ET.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sports director Jon Sokoloff responds to Lane Kiffin's public frustration of his sourced reports
Sports director Jon Sokoloff reported earlier this week that Lane Kiffin was expected to step down from his position at Ole Miss on Friday to take the Auburn head coaching job. That has not proven to be true, as Kiffin now reportedly has a new mega-deal in place to remain...
Mississippi State’s QB Gave Lane Kiffin’s Son a Gift After Egg Bowl
Will Rogers made good on a pregame promise with Kiffin’s son.
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
Mississippi State Quarterback Gave Lane Kiffin's Son A Gift After Win Over Ole Miss
On Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched an upset victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led his team to a closely-contested 24-22 victory behind 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the game came to a close, Rogers met with...
therebelwalk.com
After Egg Bowl loss, Lane Kiffin says he expects to return as Ole Miss head coach
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin indicated after the Rebels’ 24-22 loss to State in the Egg Bowl Thanksgiving night that he anticipates remaining in Oxford as the head coach in 2023 — even if the Auburn Tigers offer him the head-coaching position. “Yes,...
letsbeardown.com
WATCH: SALTY OLE MISS FANS THROW TRASH & CHAIRS AT CELEBRATING MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS FOLLOWING LOSS
Mississippi State hoisted the Egg Bowl Trophy on Ole Miss' field Thursday night after defeating the Rebels 24-22. Mike Leach is also taking home his first rivalry trophy since being hired at MSU. Rebels fans reacted by throwing objects into the end zone. Fortunately, things didn't escalate much further:. Thankfully,...
What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl
It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl
Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
Ole Miss Reaches Major NIL Milestone
The Ole Miss NIL program has continued to grow despite the rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin.
Ole Miss 2024 hoops target Labaron Philon sets Lighthouse Classic scoring record
Ole Miss 2024 target and Baker High School (AL) point guard Labaron Philon dropped 47 points in his team's 71-62 win over Cordova (TN) in the 2022 Lighthouse Classic on Friday in Corinth, Mississippi. His 47 points set a new tournament record. Additionally, he added three rebounds, three assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
Ole Miss fans enraged by controversial fumble call in Egg Bowl
Ole Miss football fans were left enraged after what they believed was an incomplete pass was instead ruled a backward toss and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State in a rainy, back-and-forth Egg Bowl on Thursday. With the Rebels facing a 1st and 10 from their own 36-yard line and trailing 24-16 ...
tigerdroppings.com
Ole Miss Fans Threw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players, Including a Chair
Ole Miss fans were not happy during Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State. At one point they were throwing trash on the field during the fourth quarter. Apparently, this didn't stop after the game... (The Spun)
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: What The All-Time Series Tells Us
Looking into the history of the matchup between Mississippi State and Ole Miss as the Egg Bowl rivalry game nears.
wcbi.com
Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
Oxford Police release information about parking, shuttles, traffic changes ahead of Ole Miss, Mississippi State game
Oxford police say they are ready for Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans to have a fun and safe time celebrating one of the state’s oldest rivalries. “We will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.” Oxford police said. “Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.”
thelocalvoice.net
Happy Thanksgiving! Oxford, Mississippi: Thursday, November 24, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl (6 pm) Funkys: Watch the Egg Bowl (6 pm) & Thursday NFL Football – OLDIES NIGHT. The Library: FREE Thanksgiving meal! Watch the Egg Bowl (6 pm) & Thursday NFL Football. Rafters: Open all day, watch The Egg...
