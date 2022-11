COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – DeAndre Gholston scored 22 points, Kobe Brown had 19 points and undefeated Missouri eased past Houston Christian 105-69 on Saturday. Missouri has won its first seven games of a season for the first time since the 2013-14 team began 10-0. The Tigers play at Wichita State (3-2) on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO