WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
WBOC
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
PITTSVILLE, Md. --- William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome. "I got a phone call that my dad's house was...
Boy, 11, rescues 2-year-old sister from apartment fire in Salisbury
An 11-year-old boy rescued his 2-year-old sister from a fire in a Salisbury apartment building Tuesday evening, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
oceancity.com
A Weekly Dinner Tradition
It’s the time of year to be thankful for a lot of things and no two people know this more than Morris and Ben Semiatin. Back in 2020, the father and son duo began having weekly dinners around Ocean City’s local restaurants. Ben posts weekly on social media showing off the restaurant they picked for that week, the incredible food, and of course photos of “his awesome dad! (The now famous tagline!)
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
The Dispatch
WCCW Celebrates “Extraordinary Worcester Women”
The Worcester County Commission for Women hosted a “Gems Tea” recently to celebrate “Extraordinary Worcester Women.” Honorees Elizabeth Rodier, Shelly Bruder, Andrea Lily, Becky Collins and Sherri Lassahn are pictured with Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
WBOC
Serious Crash in Lincoln Area
LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
fox5dc.com
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
attractionmag.com
The Face of Homelessness
Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
fox29.com
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
Cape Gazette
Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother
Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating Thursday Morning Homicide
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dover Thursday morning. Around 3:42 a.m. Dover Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive. Officers responded and located 29 year-old Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
The Dispatch
Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2022
My wife had a stroke in the middle of October 2021, was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury then admitted to Encompass rehab in Salisbury and then Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After three months, she came home in a wheelchair, but she could get in and out of bed on her own. She could take care of herself.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
