Salisbury, MD

WGMD Radio

1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash

A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire

PITTSVILLE, Md. --- William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome. "I got a phone call that my dad's house was...
PITTSVILLE, MD
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
oceancity.com

A Weekly Dinner Tradition

It’s the time of year to be thankful for a lot of things and no two people know this more than Morris and Ben Semiatin. Back in 2020, the father and son duo began having weekly dinners around Ocean City’s local restaurants. Ben posts weekly on social media showing off the restaurant they picked for that week, the incredible food, and of course photos of “his awesome dad! (The now famous tagline!)
OCEAN CITY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
SELBYVILLE, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
The Dispatch

WCCW Celebrates “Extraordinary Worcester Women”

The Worcester County Commission for Women hosted a “Gems Tea” recently to celebrate “Extraordinary Worcester Women.” Honorees Elizabeth Rodier, Shelly Bruder, Andrea Lily, Becky Collins and Sherri Lassahn are pictured with Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Serious Crash in Lincoln Area

LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
LINCOLN, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE
attractionmag.com

The Face of Homelessness

Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
EASTON, MD
WGMD Radio

Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence

Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
Cape Gazette

Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother

Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Investigating Thursday Morning Homicide

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dover Thursday morning. Around 3:42 a.m. Dover Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive. Officers responded and located 29 year-old Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
DOVER, DE
The Dispatch

Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2022

My wife had a stroke in the middle of October 2021, was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury then admitted to Encompass rehab in Salisbury and then Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After three months, she came home in a wheelchair, but she could get in and out of bed on her own. She could take care of herself.
SALISBURY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant

Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE

