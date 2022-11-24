ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘We are to blame’: German inquest begins after shock World Cup defeat to Japan

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOtzT_0jMBTf7f00

Some people were on the pitch. They thought it was all over. Because it was and the 11 Japan players were joined by the rest of the squad, all streaming across the Khalifa Stadium turf, headed for the corner in euphoric, exhilarating celebration of their greatest ever win. The turn of pace, it seemed, was not confined to the substitutes who overran Germany in a remarkable final half-hour.

The buoyant Japanese were energised by the astonishing, by Shuichi Gonda’s quadruple save, by the goals the impact subs Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano delivered, by the sudden sense that, from a seemingly routine victory for Germany, this became the kind of occasion that will be remembered for decades. “A historical victory, to say the least,” stated their manager Hajime Moriyasu.

He pronounced himself surprised. He modestly attributed the humbling of Germany in part to the influence of Germans, dating back to Dettmar Cramer who, like Flick, was a European Cup-winning Bayern Munich manager. The Japanese goalscorers ply their trade in Germany, but for Freiburg and Bochum, not Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Flick, meanwhile, lamented how unGerman his side were. “They were more efficient today,” he said. His side had 71 percent of the ball and 17 shots. They scored once. They were found wanting in either box.

“We are brutally disappointed,” Flick said. “We had 78 percent possession in the first half and deservedly took the lead. In a phase in which we were superior we had a lot of chances to score but didn’t take them.” That was allied with shoddiness at the back. “We made mistakes that we should never make in a World Cup,” Flick added. “We have to defend better.”

The culprits in chief were Nico Schlotterbeck, shrugged off by Asano for the winner, and Niklas Sule, who had played him onside. The choice of a hulking, cumbersome centre-back at right-back had felt questionable before then; Takumi Minamino skipped in behind Sule for the equaliser. The full-back roles have appeared problem positions for Germany for much of the time since Philipp Lahm retired, but Sule and Schlotterbeck are symptoms of a shortage of top-class centre-backs, Antonio Rudiger apart. Omitting Mats Hummels may have come at a great cost.

It may not have been Flick’s only dubious decision. His initial gameplan seemed to be paying off but Moriyasu was the architect of inspired substitutions whereas Flick’s changes may have weakened Germany. Replacing Ilkay Gundogan removed a player who, with Joshua Kimmich, gave Germany superiority in midfield. Taking off Jamal Musiala spared Japan further torment at the hands of the teenager.

Musiala, Kimmich and Gundogan contribute to the impression Germany have half a compelling team. They are blessed in much of the midfield, on the wings and for potential No 10s. They are well-stocked for goalkeepers, as Manuel Neuer’s ultimately irrelevant wonder save showed, but lacking in defence and at centre-forward. The missed chances reflected a lack of ruthlessness. Kai Havertz stood in as a striker, had a goal disallowed and, not for the first time, flattered to deceive. Germany posted an expected goals score of 3.3, the largest in defeat in a World Cup match since 1966.

It was not the only historic element. The last time Germany lost a World Cup game after opening the scoring was the 1994 quarter-final: Yordan Letchkov’s winner gave the Bulgarian a place in football folklore far outside his home country. The same fate may await Asano, not least because of the quality of his eighth international goal, whether the stunning first touch or the ferocious finish. Rewind to 1994 and, after reaching the previous three finals, Germany possessed an aura of invincibility. Now, as a second successive group-stage exit beckons, there is a feel of fragility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWc4p_0jMBTf7f00

There were echoes of the 2018 loss to South Korea. Germany were caught on the counter-attack again. Control gave way to chaos again. Neuer ended up far from his own net: on the left wing four years ago, in the Japanese penalty box, trying to head in corners now. Neither ploy proved successful.

Flick shrugged off the comparisons to the Korea game, arguing he was not involved then. His experience of mortifying results has tended to be as the victor. He was Bayern manager when Barcelona were destroyed 8-2. The chastening World Cup defeat on his CV is Brazil’s 7-1 evisceration by Germany when he was Joachim Low’s assistant.

Now he is Low’s successor and rather than emulating him by winning the World Cup , he could become only the third Germany manager, after Sepp Herberger in 1938 and Low in 2018, to fall at the first hurdle. “With this defeat and no points we are under pressure, there is no question about this,” Flick said. “We are to blame.” And the blame game will only increase if a loss to Spain on Sunday seals Germany’s fate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
The Independent

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup.The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government."Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men's soccer matches as well as Iran's confrontational...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist. It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed...
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons

(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Yardbarker

Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history

It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
Boston 25 News WFXT

US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing...
The Independent

Costa Rica earn World Cup redemption as Japan near another tragedy from jaws of triumph

Japan arrived in Qatar hoping to atone for their most infamous of visits to this country, when a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Iraq on neutral ground during the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup denied them their first-ever place at a finals. There have been seven consecutive qualifications since - a remarkable rise to becoming an established footballing nation - but if they leave without reaching the knock-out stages of this tournament, they will be left to lament this defeat as their new ‘Tragedy of Doha’.After their exceptional win in the first round of group...
The Independent

‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation

Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
Reuters

Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
The Independent

Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup

Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Who’s playing on day eight and what results to expect

It's day eight of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar (27 November) and today's schedule is packed with a number of important games.Spain and Germany face off in group E, as well as a major game from Costa Rica who take on Japan, hoping to secure a back-to-back win.Over in group F, Belgium are playing Morocco, and Croatia take on Canada, as places in the knockout stages of the tournament edge closer.Since Germany’s shock 2-1 defeat to Japan, today's match against a strong Spanish side will be crucial.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’Lionel Messi steals show and Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupBlack smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire
The Independent

What do England need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?

One World Cup match stands between England and the last 16 at Qatar.A draw with the USA puts Gareth Southgate’s side on four points after two games, with the 6-2 thrashing of Iran also boosting their goal difference.Wales await in the final group stage match, with England in prime position to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. Top spot is also valuable, knowing they will avoid the winners of Group A should they hold on, with Iran just a point behind on three points, USA on two and Wales bottom on one.Here are the permutations for England to...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy