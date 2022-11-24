I'm a Celeb: Owen Warner looks devastated as Babatunde Aleshe leaves jungle

Babatunde Aleshe was voted off I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! on Wednesday, meaning just six campmates remain in the jungle .

He becomes the fifth person to be voted off the show, following the departure of Charlene White , Scarlette Douglas , Sue Cleaver and Boy George .

As the comedian said his goodbyes, Owen Warner looked particularly upset that he was leaving.

The I’m a Celeb final will air live on Sunday, with the likes of Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Mike Tindall still in the running to be named king or queen of the jungle.

