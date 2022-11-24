ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 Group G fixtures, teams and tournament venues

By Kieran Jackson
 3 days ago

The first ever winter World Cup begins on Sunday 20 November, as host nation Qatar take on Ecuador to kickstart the road to the final on Sunday 18 December.

Five-time winners Brazil have not won the World Cup for 20 years - since the generation led by Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho triumphed in Japan & South Korea - and the Selecao were knocked out in the quarter-finals last time out by Belgium in 2018. They are the top seeds in Group G, alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

Switzerland and Serbia both finished top of their respective qualifying groups against the odds - beating Italy and Portugal respectively to top spot - while Cameroon beat Algeria in a play-off via a dramatic Karl Toko Ekambi winner in the last minute of extra-time.

At the 2018 World Cup, Switzerland finished second in their group - when they also faced Brazil and Serbia - before losing 1-0 to Sweden in the last-16. Serbia came third in the group after a pivotal 2-1 loss to Switzerland, while Cameroon did not qualify for Russia but were also drawn with Brazil in 2014, where they lost all three matches.

Here is everything you need to know about Group G:

Which teams are in Group G?

Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia make up Group G.

What are the venues?

Al Wakrah (Al Janoub Stadium), Lusail (Lusail Iconic Stadium), Doha (Stadium 974)

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times GMT.

Thursday 24 November

Switzerland vs Cameroon - 10:00

Brazil vs Serbia - 19:00

Monday 28 November

Cameroon vs Serbia - 10:00

Brazil vs Switzerland - 16:00

Friday 2 December

Cameroon vs Brazil - 19:00

Serbia vs Switzerland - 19:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDuco_0jMBTcTU00

How do the teams shape up?

Brazil are the natural and obvious favourties to top this group, up against three sides who they have encountered in either 2014 - Cameroon - or 2018, when they faced both Serbia and Switzerland. The two European nations, after impressive qualification phases where they topped grops involving Portugal and Italy, could well have a winner-takes-all final match for second place on Friday 2 December. But Cameroon, who reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, should not be counted out either.

Who is going to win the group?

Brazil - 2/5

Switzerland - 9/2

Serbia - 11/2

Cameroon - 11/1

All odds via Betfair

