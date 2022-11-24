World Cup 2022 Group H fixtures, teams and tournament venues

Group H brings plenty of intrigue to the Qatar World Cup with Portugual a much-fancied contender.

There is a hint of vulnerability about Cristiano Ronaldo and the Selecao, while there is star power throughout the other teams.

South Korea can boast Son Heung-min, Ghana have Thomas Partey and Uruguay are led by Luis Suarez among others in a star-studded attack.

Portugal required a play-off over North Macedonia, Ghana squeezed past Nigeria on away goals, South Korea were runners-up in the third round of AFC qualification and Uruguay, while third, were 11 points off Argentina and 17 points off Brazil. It makes for an unpredictable group.

Here’s everything you need to know about Group H:

Which teams are in Group H?

Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana make up Group H.

What are the venues?

Al Wakrah (Al Janoub Stadium), Al Rayyan (Education City Stadium), Doha (Stadium 974), Lusail (Lusail Iconic Stadium)

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times GMT.

Thursday 24 November

Uruguay vs South Korea - 13:00

Portugal vs Ghana - 16:00

Monday 28 November

South Korea vs Ghana - 13:00

Portugal vs Uruguay - 19:00

Tuesday 29 November

Ghana vs Uruguay - 15:00

South Korea vs Portugal - 15:00

How do the teams shape up?

Portugal are the favourites here but despite their quality on paper, the Selecao have failed to evolve under Fernando Santos. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling for form and now out of favour at Manchester United, while Diogo Jota is out with injury, this should give Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana confidence they can pull off an upset to top the group. The group looks fairly evenly matched in that respect, with Uruguay inconsistent and experiencing long losing and winning streaks over the last year or so. This should be a classic tight, cagey World Cup group with the prospect of a few upsets along the way.

Who is going to win the group?

Portugal - 8/13

Uruguay - 21/10

South Korea - 9/1

Ghana - 10/1

All odds via Betfair .